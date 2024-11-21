Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

3 Things To Watch on Netflix Right Now

Author Taylor Brooke

Here’s a look at my current top three picks for things to watch on Netflix—perfect for chilly nights in! These are must-watches, whether you’re after a little nostalgia, some heartfelt family drama, or a true crime thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. I’ll break down why each of these picks has earned its place in my lineup and why you might want to add them to yours too!

3 Things To Watch on Netflix Right Now

1. One Day

One Day is based on the beloved novel by David Nicholls and follows the story of Emma and Dexter, two people who meet every July 15 for decades, giving us a snapshot of their friendship, love, and heartbreak over the years. This new adaptation takes a fresh, serialized approach to the classic story. The pacing allows you to savor the twists and turns in Emma and Dex’s relationship as they grow up, drift apart, and find their way back to each other. It’s nostalgic, but with that extra emotional punch that only Netflix can bring in their best adaptations. This series is perfect for anyone who loved the book or film—or anyone who just wants a romance that doesn’t sugarcoat the ups and downs of real relationships.**

Watch here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81256740

** Author’s Note: I am currently watching this series with my husband and we are both way too invested in the fictional lives of Emma and Dex. **

2. A Family Affair

This heartfelt drama dives deep into family dynamics, starring Nicole Kidman, Joey King, and Zac Efron in roles that push their usual boundaries. A Family Affair explores what happens when personal lives and professional ambitions clash, with Kidman’s character finding herself entangled in a romance with her daughter’s boss (played by Efron). Things get complicated when family secrets come to light, testing their relationships and sense of loyalty. It’s both funny and touching, with standout performances that add layers to what might otherwise be a predictable plot line. This movie makes for a great watch when you’re in the mood for a little family drama with a lot of heart.

Watch here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81361154

3. Dancing for the Devil

For those who, like me, have a weakness for true crime documentaries, Dancing for the Devil is an intense new series that digs into the world of organized crime and corruption within the Latin American dance scene. This series follows a talented dancer who finds herself in too deep with a dangerous cartel, with each episode revealing another layer of deceit, ambition, and survival. It’s gripping, dark, and just twisty enough to keep you pressing “next episode” until you’re through it all. And trust me, once you watch this documentary, your TikTok feed will be flooded with Miranda Derrick and company. This one is perfect for a Friday night binge if you’re a fan of gritty, real-life drama that shows the darker side of glamour.

Watch here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81638162

3 Things To Watch on Netflix Right Now

With One Day to bring the feels, A Family Affair to lighten up your drama-filled heart, and Dancing for the Devil to give you a taste of gritty true crime, this lineup covers all the bases. These picks are perfect for whatever vibe you’re in, whether you want a romance that keeps it real, a heartfelt drama with laughs and surprises, or a true crime thriller that grips you from start to finish. So grab some popcorn, cozy up, and let these shows sweep you away from the real world for a bit! Each one serves up its own escape, making Netflix the perfect companion for a laid-back binge session.

5 Popular Movie And TV Roles That Almost Went To Other Actors

Did you know some of the most iconic TV and movie roles almost went to other actors? It’s hard to imagine some of these roles going to different people!

Hollywood is fascinating. So much work and time goes into creating the movies and shows we love so dearly. Sometimes, the original vision looks vastly different than the product we end up seeing on the screen. Sometimes it’s for the best, other times it’s a headscratcher. Here are five popular movie and TV roles that almost went to other actors.

What Popular Roles Almost Went To Other Actors?

Can you imagine someone other than Steve Carell playing Michael Scott on The Office? It almost happened! What about Harrison Ford’s iconic role as Han Solo in Star Wars? That role was also offered to someone else, who turned it down. Who was originally supposed to play Shrek? Had these actors not turned down these roles, we could have watched shows and movies that were totally different!

We often forget that for these Hollywood actors, the roles they accept in movies and shows are jobs. They can impact their career and future earnings. So, they have to be selective with what roles they take. Choosing the wrong role could ruin your career. Picking movie A over movie B could also end your career. There are a lot of choices to make and sometimes they make the right choice, and other times they end up regretting turning down a role that would go on to be an audience favorite for years to come.

Recently, this type of thing happened with the Barbie movie. At first, the role was going to go to comedian Amy Schumer instead of Margot Robbie. That would have been an incredibly different movie. Would it have been as huge as it was if it starred Schumer instead of Robbie? We will never know! These kind of things happen all the time and there are so many examples I couldn’t get to. Some of them are nothing short of shocking. Can you imagine George Clooney or Tom Cruise starring in The Notebook? It was discussed! How about Vince Vaughn playing Joey in Friends? That almost happened, too, according to Buzzfeed!

Check out the list of 5 popular movie and TV roles that almost went to different actors! We were very close to having a different reality and some of our favorite characters were almost played by someone else!

5 Popular Movie And TV Roles That Almost Went To Other Actors

  • Michael Scott - The Office

    https://youtu.be/IBJJrZ5LAVQ?si=eN76d6y34J0cjACV Steve Carell’s performance as Michael Scott on The Office is one of the most iconic roles of all-time. However, he almost didn’t take the role! In fact, according to Just Jared, at least 35 actors were considered for the role and two actors even declined the role! Producer Ben Silverman and Casting Director Allison Jones say the two frontrunners for the role were Paul Giamatti and Phillip Seymour Hoffman! Can you imagine them as Michael Scott? I can’t! That would have been so different. Thankfully, they got it right with Steve Carell. Actually, several big names auditioned for the show. Some auditioned for the role of Michael and other notable actors auditioned for the roles of Dwight, Pam, and more. https://youtu.be/sItKwZdGkTM?si=unggeLnZm_y8P3qw

  • Phil Dunphy - Modern Family

    https://youtu.be/SAkAf-Xloho?si=2-4lYi1FHqfdxEog Ty Burrell captured America’s hearts as Phil Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family. He was hilarious, relatable, and such a goofball. However, he almost didn’t get the role. It was actually originally offered to Matt LeBlanc, who famously played Joey on Friends. Can you imagine him as Phil? There are bits where I can see it, but he would have ended up being a totally different character. Matt rejected the role because he felt like he wasn’t the “right guy” for it, per Huffington Post. You can’t say he was wrong because Burrell was definitely that right guy. Still love Matt, though!

  • Shrek - Shrek

    Mike Myers did such a great job voicing Shrek. It’s one of the best movies of all-time and there were so many quotes and Myers really made it his own. The voice was unique and you can recognize it anywhere. However, the role originally went to a different Saturday Night Live alum–Chris Farley.

    Farley even did some recordings for the movie before he tragically passed away. It sounds like it would have been a different character with a different tone. Where Mike’s Shrek comes off tough this Shrek sounds a little less confident. It would have been very interesting to see the movie with Farley voicing the character.

  • Forrest Gump - Forrest Gump

    Forrest Gump won 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role. Would it still have been as successful if it was someone other than Tom Hanks leading the way? It’s hard to imagine anyone else in that iconic role. However, the role was offered to John Travolta! Can you imagine!? That would have been a totally different movie. I can’t picture it for the life of me. The other examples I could see working in some way, but this makes no sense to me. Instead, he chose to do Pulp Fiction allowing Hanks to be Forrest Gump. I think that worked well for everyone Tom, John, and we the audience.

  • Han Solo - Star Wars

    https://youtu.be/K1fSMm2v2ik?si=90BdliTKdJ81MF4V Star Wars launched Harrison Ford to superstardom and Han Solo would become one of the most iconic movie characters of all-time. Harrison Ford is still a household name and went on to star in many more blockbusters, becoming an A-Lister on his own. However, it all almost never happened. According to Business Insider, Al Pacino turned down a lot of money to appear as Han Solo in “A New Hope.” Instead, he passed which allowed Ford to step in and essentially gave him a career. It sounds like Pacino just didn’t get it and passed on it, a mistake he certainly should regret.

Get The MMR Insider Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox

Get the good stuff sent straight to your inbox: Rock news, concert info, what's happening around town, plus exclusive contests, games, and more.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Taylor Brooke
Category:
Tags:
,,

More Lifestyle

Load More