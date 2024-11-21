Pennsylvania and New Jersey Holiday Gift Ideas

The holidays are here, and that brings lots of good things, from sipping hot cocoa next to the Christmas tree to singing along to traditional Christmas carols. Christmas also brings the inevitable task of having to find the perfect gifts for your friends and family. Christmas shopping can be fun, though. Whether you do it online or in person, Christmas shopping is one thing that makes the holidays have that extra bit of manic energy. Here are some Pennsylvania and New Jersey holiday gift ideas.

A Gettysburg Gift

If you’re buying for someone who’s a history buff, you can shop the Gettysburg Heritage Center online and find a cool gift.

A Basket Filled With Local Items

You can put together a gift basket with local items that you find at local Christmas or famer’s markets, or you can purchase a basket that already has those items inside. Jenny’s Gift Baskets is based in Allentown and has some fantastic options.

Local Pennsylvania and New Jersey Gift Cards

Pennsylvania and New Jersey have a bevy of great local restaurants and stores. Sure, you can grab a gift card to a national store or chain restaurant, and it will probably be well-received, but why not help a local business by buying their gift card for your friend or family member? Local restaurants often have gift cards available during the holidays, so ask and grab a few. You’ll also be giving something to that local business.

Tickets to Local Concerts and Events

By now, plenty of concerts have been announced for 2025. If you’re stumped for a gift, why not give the gift of an experience. Many people would rather have an experience than a gift item, too. So, check out this station’s events page to find some great local concerts, or find out your friend or family member’s favorite acts and see if they’re touring near you.

Make It Personal

One great general tip is to make your gift personal. This might seem like a given, but it’s really not. Just think about how many generic gifts you’ve gotten over the years. There’s nothing wrong with getting a generic Christmas gift of whatever is “trendy” that year, but it will mean more if you really think about that person you’re buying for and figuring out what they personally would like. For example, if you know of their favorite food, you could make it for them or buy it from a specialty store or restaurants. The possibilities are endless.

Here’s a Don’t: Avoid Clothing If You Don’t Know Their Size

This one is a given. Never buy someone clothes if you don’t know their size. You could buy them the wrong size or, in the worst case, offend them. If you really want to do a clothing item, you can go for something that’s one-size fits all, such as a scarf. But, don’t mess up your relationship with a totally wrong clothing sized item. You’re welcome. Contact me with more ideas.

