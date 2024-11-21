Rise Against: New Music, Deep Cuts and Gratitude on WMMR [Interview]

Tim McIlrath of Rise Against performs on stage at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in 2021

Before Rise Against stepped back onto the Franklin Music Hall stage last month, Tim McIlrath made a confession to Pierre Robert backstage: “There’s at least one moment in the day where I think to myself, what makes me think that I can do this?, forgetting that I’ve done it a million times!”

Imposter syndrome can take hold of even a seasoned songwriter like Tim, but by the time Rise Against arrived in Philadelphia, the band had settled into a touring rhythm that felt right. That said, he’s still been “kicked out of his comfort zone” by shaking up the song selection each night, but seeing fans’ reactions to the deep cuts is enough to make any leftover nerves completely dissipate.

In that backstage conversation with Pierre on WMMR, Tim was optimistic when speaking about his passion for activism and his belief in a brighter, more inclusive future. Climate change, the importance of voting, equity and mental health are just some of the causes that Rise Against are passionate about, with many of Tim’s frustrations – and hopes for the years to come – embedded in his songs.

Fans who are challenging the status quo find solace in the band’s music, and in some cases, these songs have saved lives. Tim explains that when he hears stories of survival, “You’re just so grateful that you wrote the song, and grateful that it found people at the right time in their lives. It’s really overwhelming… you’re grateful that the song put water where the fire is.”

A favorite track of Pierre’s is “House On Fire” from their 2017 LP Wolves, and it made its live tour debut later that night. (Being able to add in requests is certainly a benefit of staying flexible with the tour setlist!)

As for new music? “It’s mostly in the can,” Tim says. “We’re putting together all the finishing touches on it, and we hope to have it out as soon as humanly possible.”

Listen to the MMaRchives Podcast to find out the name of the song that Tim hopes will be the band’s next single…

Tim McIlrath of Rise Against with Pierre Robert on WMMR

