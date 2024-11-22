Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

10 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays When You’re Just Not Feeling Festive

Author Taylor Brooke

Let’s be real—the holidays can be rough sometimes. With all the expectations to be merry and bright, it can feel even worse when you’re just…not. Maybe you’re going through a tough time, or maybe the season just brings up memories that make it hard to get in the spirit. Whatever it is, you’re not alone, and you’re definitely not a Grinch. Here’s a guide to getting through the holidays in a way that prioritizes you and feels real, not forced.

1. Do the Holidays Your Way

Just because everyone around you is baking, decorating, and belting out “All I Want for Christmas Is You” doesn’t mean you have to. For me, hearing Mariah once is more than enough. If holiday traditions feel too much, make your own traditions. This might mean treating December 25 like any other day, or it could mean ordering takeout, watching your favorite movie, or even going on a solo mini-road trip.

2. Limit Social Media Scrolling

The holidays on social media are basically glittered and edited versions of reality. Everyone seems to be having the time of their life, with perfect families, perfect cookies, and perfect presents. It’s not real, but it can still make you feel crummy if you’re already down. Give yourself permission to step back from the scroll and focus on what’s actually in front of you.

3. Lean Into What Brings You Comfort

The best self-care looks different for everyone, so do what genuinely soothes you. That could mean cozying up with your favorite true crime series (we both know you love it), binge-watching your go-to comfort shows, or even reading a new book you’ve been eyeing. You don’t need to force holiday movies and music if they’re not bringing you joy.

4. Reach Out to Your “Chosen Family”

Sometimes, the best support comes from friends rather than family. If you’re not feeling up to big family gatherings, consider a low-key hangout with a friend who just gets it. Virtual get-togethers work too, especially if some of your favorite people are far away. You don’t have to put on a show for anyone who understands what you’re going through.

5. Practice Saying “No”

Holiday obligations can feel like a chore list you never signed up for. But here’s a secret: you’re allowed to say no. Turning down an invite to a holiday party or skipping out on a traditional family gathering that doesn’t feel right is perfectly okay. Give yourself permission to protect your energy and prioritize what you need.

6. Volunteer or Donate if It Feels Right

Sometimes, shifting the focus can help lift your spirits. Volunteering at a local shelter, donating to a cause close to your heart, or even paying for the coffee of the person behind you can add a little brightness to your day. But only if it feels genuine—don’t feel pressured to do it if it’s not the right fit this year.

7. Take Breaks to Just Breathe

The holidays can feel like a sprint, but remember that it’s not a race. Take moments to just breathe, ground yourself, and remind yourself that the season will pass. A few deep breaths can do wonders to keep the stress in check and help you stay in tune with how you’re feeling. Yoga is my favorite activity to calm my mind and body.

8. Set Boundaries with Family and Friends

If you are spending time with family or friends, set boundaries that help you feel comfortable. This might mean limiting certain topics, excusing yourself when conversations get overwhelming, or politely declining to share every detail of your life. Give yourself grace and space to handle family dynamics in a way that doesn’t drain you.

9. Look Ahead to What Excites You

If the holidays just aren’t your thing, focus on what’s next. Make plans for something in the new year—whether it’s a trip, a new project, or even just a treat-yourself day. Having something on the horizon can make the holiday season feel like less of a mountain and more of a stepping stone.

10. Know That It’s Okay to Not Feel Festive

The holidays come around every year, and some years are just harder than others. You’re allowed to feel however you feel, and there’s no “right” way to get through this season. The only thing that matters is taking care of yourself, even if that means skipping the festivities entirely.

The holidays aren’t always shiny and perfect, and that’s okay. Take it one day at a time, embrace what feels good, and let go of the rest. This season might not feel like a Hallmark movie, but if you put yourself first, you’ll get through it with more peace than forced cheer.

5 Fast-Food Items That Need To Make A Comeback

What do you think are some fast-food items that need to make a comeback? Some of our favorite menu items are missing from our go-to restaurants, and it’s time they make their return.

Menus are constantly changing, and that’s understandable. You need to adjust with the times and keep up with what the customers want. However, sometimes you just need to listen. The people are asking for these fast-food items to make a comeback. Can you think of any you’d like to see make a return to the menu? We’ve thought of 5 (once) popular fast-food items that need to make a comeback!

These Popular Fast-Fast Food Items That Need To Make A Comeback

Right now, the popular craze in fast-food is Bargain Bundle Meals. It seems like every restaurant is coming out with a new menu bundle aimed at saving you money. McDonald’s has a $5 meal deal, as does Burger King. Taco Bell has a new $7 combo bundle, and even Sonic recently debuted a $1.99 Value Menu. That’s great that they’re thinking about our wallets during this time, where even fast food seems to cost a ridiculous amount of money. However, is it enough? There’s still a lot more these restaurants can do for us. All they need to do is pay attention. I’m sure you’ve seen people calling for certain items to come back on social media. Chances are you even have a couple of examples in mind yourself.

Admittedly, some fast-food items leave the menu for a good reason. If people aren’t buying the product, then you should probably remove it from the menu. That makes sense financially. Also, I think these restaurants should stay in their lane. I don’t need a burger from Taco Bell and I don’t need a taco from McDonald’s. Focus on what you do best and execute. What doesn’t make financial sense is when you know people are clambering for one of your delicious items to return to the menu, but you don’t make it happen. Seriously, fast-food chains would make so much more money than they already do if they re-introduced these five items to the public.

We’ve been asking… nay, we’ve been demanding and yet our voices have gone unheard. So, I’m trying again. Here are five once-popular fast-food items that need to make a comeback! If you can think of any that didn’t make the list, make sure to let us know!

  • Snack Wraps - McDonald's

    https://youtu.be/wy9lMmxNh-o?si=e9WXL-ksKNEXOm4i You probably expected to see this on the list and I can’t not include it. Seriously, people don’t talk about fast-food items that need to make a comeback without talking about McDonald’s Snack Wraps. They were a COVID casualty and the restaurant chain has blamed supply chain issues for it not making its return to menus across the country. People keep asking and asking but it hasn’t happened yet. They’ll create a new value bundle but won’t give us our Snack Wraps. It’s going to happen one day, I just hope it’s soon.

  • Twister - KFC

    https://youtu.be/1oNf6NOQCFU?si=J1_VPlwNYiv56sUT The Twister at KFC might have been one of my favorite fast-food menu items of all-time and sadly you can’t get them anymore. They were different than your ordinary Chicken Wraps and even better than the previously mentioned Snack Wraps, if I do say so myself. The chicken was crispy and delicious, the lettuce was also crispy and delicious, but it was that spice that got your attention. It wasn’t overwhelming but you knew it was there. It was the perfect flavor. I miss it every day.

  • Big Montana - Arby's

    https://youtu.be/_oT3VHK0X2w?si=Zix2uBa5G56-WNn7 Saving Silverman is one of my favorite movies and every time I watch it I’m reminded of the monster roast beef sandwich that was Arby’s Big Montana. It always looks so tasty when Amanda Peet’s character Judith eats one. Sure, Amanda adds to why it looks so good, but you can’t help but to want a bite. This thing was huge! It was a half-pound of Roast Beef! That’s probably why they ended up having to pull it off menus. They still have the meats, but back then they REALLY had the meats.

  • Double Chalupa - Taco Bell

    https://youtu.be/eQkFvfiWNpI?si=eVEoQlnRYPwm0XMU It wasn’t very long ago that we were enjoying Double Chalupas at Taco Bell. They were seemingly double the size of an ordinary Chalupa and resembled a boat. Yes, a taco boat! How tasty is that? It also had Nacho Cheese on it, which makes me miss their Nacho Cheese Chalupa. I loved the big version of the popular taco. It wasn’t long ago that they had it on menus, and it always could make a comeback. I wouldn’t be surprised. Taco Bell seems to understand the assignment and give people what they want.

  • Szechuan Sauce - McDonald's

    Of course Szechuan Sauce makes the list! The people need it to come back! It’s one of the best sauces not only that McDonald’s has ever released but in all of fast-food! The sauce made its debut in 1998 as a promotion for Disney’s Mulan and then took a nearly 20-year hiatus before coming back thanks to a Rick and Morty promotion. People again went crazy for it during its limited release and would horde the sauce. Hopefully it will return for good one day because it’s that good. Mmm how I miss that garlicky spicy goodness. It’s truly one-of-a-kind.

