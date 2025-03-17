Oscar Nominated Actress Dines at Cape May Restaurant

A new Spielberg movie started filming in South Jersey last week, turning quiet coastal towns into busy movie sets. Emily Blunt, between scenes on March 12, 2025, popped into local restaurants while filming took place across Tuckahoe and Woodbine.

The sci-fi thriller “Non-View” has brought a star-studded cast to the area. Wyatt Russell, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Josh O’Connor now roam the streets where film crews shoot scenes along old railroad tracks. Locals have joined in as extras, filling train platforms and city streets.

Blunt visited Primal, a cozy spot with just 18 tables, ordering the surf and turf. Owner Mia Chiarella kept things casual, treating the British star just like any other customer.

“Thank you so much for not making it like a big stink,” said Blunt to Chiarella via 6ABC during her visit to Primal restaurant in Cape May.

While filming continues, cast and crew members pop into shops and restaurants throughout Cape May County. Their visits have given a nice boost to winter business for many local shops.

Casting directors found extras among local residents, who now appear in street scenes and train sequences. Train stations in both Tuckahoe and Woodbine play important parts in the film.

The quick four-day schedule in Cape May ended on March 15, with teams moving between different South Jersey spots to get all their shots.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.