LOL Entertainment to Unveil Second Immersive Gaming Experience in Center City This Summer

A new immersive gaming experience is coming to Center City this summer. LOL Entertainment announced on Tuesday, March 11, that it will bring Time Mission to 1534 Chestnut St. The venue will feature various point-based adventure physical and mental challenges, including riddles, lasers, and more than 25 “time-travel” portals. Midwood Investment & Development will manage the Chestnut Street site.

“Philly is all about community and teamwork, so a concept built around team-based challenges feels like a perfect fit,” LOL CEO Rob Cooper said in a statement shared with Philly BisNow. “It’s another way we’re creating unforgettable experiences that bring people together, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

In addition to the new Time Mission, LOL Entertainment also manages the city’s Museum of Illusions and is working on a virtual reality gaming experience with Sandbox VR at 1712 Walnut St. This virtual reality gaming venue is scheduled to open its doors in April.

These interactive video game experiences are only the beginning of what’s in store for Philly-area gamers.

According to a 42Freeway report, Activate Games has unveiled a proposal to create a colorful gaming venue inside a former Rite Aid at 1509 Route 38 in Cherry Hill. The community’s Planning Board will learn more about these plans during its meeting on Monday, March 17, at 7 p.m. In addition, Netflix House will open at the King of Prussia Mall later this year.

Since its opening in 2023, Otherworld Philadelphia has given local artists opportunities to have their games and works available to the public.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle