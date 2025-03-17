Eagles’ Jordan Mailata Among Honorees, Inductees of Philadelphia Music Alliance’s 2025 ‘Walk of Fame’

The Philadelphia Music Alliance has released its list of honorees and inductees for the 2025 “Walk of Fame” honors, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata is among the honorees. The gala will be held on April 30 at 6 p.m. at Vie on North Broad Street.

Mailata will represent The Philly Specials, a Philadelphia-based performing group that includes Mailata, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, and retired Eagles center Jason Kelce. For more than three years, the trio has teamed up with other Eagles players and local musicians to create a holiday album benefiting charity.

For the 2024 holiday season, their album release, “A Philly Special Christmas Party,” featured collaborations with artists such as Boyz II Men and Stevie Nicks. The funds raised through “Operation Snowball” helped provide Christmas gifts to every charter and public school student and teacher in Philadelphia.

In addition to Mailata, this year’s event will also honor Live Aid founder Sir Bob Geldof. Live Aid is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Inductees for this year’s “Walk of Fame” include notable figures such as Steven Sondheim, Janis Ian, Schooly D, David Dye, David Ludwig, Settlement Music School, and The Orlons, according to a report by the Patch of Philadelphia.

More information about the gala is available online.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle