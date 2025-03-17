Kevin Hart Celebrates Philly Roots with ‘Lil Kev’ Animated Series on BET+

Comedian Kevin Hart has launched a new animated original series, “Lil Kev,” inspired by Hart’s childhood in the North Philadelphia community where he grew up. BET+ is now streaming 10 episodes of “Lil Kev,” an original series.

More than seven years in the making, the production takes on real-life challenges for a young Hart growing up in Philadelphia. Fellow comedian, entertainer, and friend Wanda Sykes lends her voice to Kevin’s mom, Nancy, in the series.

“It’s such a nice love letter, I think, to the city, to his upbringing, and to play his mom, and I just get to yell at him all the time … like come on,” Sykes said in an interview with CBS News Philadelphia.

Sykes added that the script stays true to the character of Nancy, Hart’s mother. “You knew that Nancy, all she wanted to do was raise these boys and keep them safe, and love on them,” she said.

Also speaking with CBS News Philadelphia, Hart believes the appeal of the series lies in the hope it offers people to achieve success without forgetting where they came from.

“It’s flipping the narrative attached to the ‘hood,’ and for me, the hood was everything. You should never want to get out of the hood and never go back — because that’s not the feeling, the context of it,” Hart said. “You become who you become because of your foundation.”

Note: Adult language is used in the dialogue, and Hart stresses that the language gets “a little rough around the edges.” However, it’s all about putting everything into context, he explained.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle