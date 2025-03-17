King of Prussia Mall Aims to Fill Vacant JCPenney With New Entertainment, Retail Offerings

The King of Prussia Mall is nearing completion of a deal to bring new retail and entertainment venues to the vacant JCPenney building, confirmed Bob Hart, the mall’s general manager. Plans for the 104,065-square-foot space, which has remained unused since JCPenney’s closure in 2017, will be announced this summer.

Over the past eight years, Simon Property Group, the mall’s owner, has explored various redevelopment possibilities for the former JCPenney site. One plan was to open a brick-and-mortar location for online furniture retailer Wayfair at the mall.

Hart noted in an interview with the Philadelphia Business Journal that the mall’s shift toward embracing entertainment options for families can be in seen the immersive children’s experience Camp and a soon-to-come Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar.

Netflix is also planning to open an experiential venue in the mall’s former Lord & Taylor building called Netflix House. Opening in November, Netflix House will feature its own entertainment and themed merchandise.

New retailers are also on their way to the mall in 2025, including Abercrombie & Fitch and Lazy Dog. Eataly, an Italian food and dining establishment, is also slated to open its first Greater Philadelphia location at the mall in September. These additons are expected to expand the mall’s consumer offering to more than 400 stores and 50 eateries. Discussions are ongoing for a new retailer on the upper level and another entertainment business on the first floor.

