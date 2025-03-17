The Preston & Steve Show Livestream: Monday, March 17, 2025 Rundown

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream

Monday, March 17, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Gene Hackman left his children out of will, leaving fate of $80m fortune uncertain. Jennifer Garner joins Cameo with Nikolaj Coster Waldau and Judy Greer to support wildfire victims. Justin Theroux marries Nicole Brydon bloom in Mexico. Pat Benatar’s daughter Hana Giraldo is engaged to Disney star Kyle Massey. The first ‘Freakier Friday’ teaser trailer is here. Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from ‘The Mandalorian’ is going to auction. ‘Starship troopers’ reboot is in the works at Sony; Neill Blomkamp is to direct the new adaptation of sci-fi novel. There will be no MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony for a 2nd year. Jason Ritter will join the ‘Lanterns’ DC series at HBO. They play the clips.

Tumultuous Flight Back from Clearwater (00:31:03) The gang shares their experience traveling back from Tampa to Philly. Everyone had different flights and experienced different forms of chaos and frustration trying to get home for today’s workday.

Bizarre File (01:21:27) Fifteen were detained after the North Macedonia nightclub fire that killed 59. A Florida officer delivered pizza after a gator blocked a customer’s driveway. A Virginia zoo with no gorillas denied rumors of an escaped gorilla. After an influencer caused massive outrage by taking a baby wombat from its mother, she has issued a statement.

Lewis Checchia from Morris Animal Refuge in Studio (01:28:29) It’s their 28th Annual Fur Ball Gala. March 28th – Go to PhillyFurBall.com for tickets.

Everyday English Words That Stem from Irish (01:44:39) The gang talks about different words that we use every day that stem from Irish Origin such as bother, hub-ub, and trouser.

Irish Names That Are Pronounced Differently Than They Are Spelled (01:58:46) Preston spells names the Irish way and everyone has to guess how you pronounce the name. Some of these Irish names include Cillian, Saoirse, Eabha, and Siobhan.

Totally Presbo (02:28:00) The most and least popular parks of the country. Disney has announced new rides at Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. The most popular puppy names. Studies show that walking backwards benefit your balance. Coral the giraffe is Six Flags Great Adventure’s newest edition at NJ safari.

Bizarre File (03:14:33) Rare and mysterious whiskey bottles washed up on the NJ beach. The exterior of Landguard Fort, was damaged after someone hit 40 golf balls into it. More than 100 crows were recently shot to death in Westchester by an unknown suspect. ‘Ghost Adventures’ star’s wife was accused in murder-for-hire plot with a Florida inmate.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:31:09) Journey abruptly cancels their Houston concert during ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ due to a reported electrical fire. Chicago bulls’ championship banners were removed from the United Center after there was damage from disturbed concert. Bob Dylan’s earliest known demo recording sells for $39,325 at auction by Boston firm.

Wrap Up (03:51:07) Thank you to Morris Animal Refuge for stopping by. Pierre reveals the first Letter of The Day for Word of The Week. Thank you to sponsors. Rage on!

