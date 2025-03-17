Pennsylvania Flower Festival Named One of the Best

Spring is the official start of festival season, and the country, including Pennsylvania, has some great flower festivals. There’s something so refreshing about enjoying the beauty and scents of flowers when they first bloom after a cold winter. Since much of the U.S. has experienced a very cold winter this season, we’re more ready than ever to take in the views and smells of blooming flowers and plants. So, if you’ve never been to a flower festival, maybe this is the year you should try it. Now, one Pennsylvania flower festival has been named one of the best in the country.

Pennsylvania Flower Festival Named One of the Best

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best beer festivals in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers voting for their favorites. “What better way is there to enjoy a bounty of blossoms than by visiting some of the most amazing flower festivals in the country?” they ask in the story. It’s true, that there’s really no better way to enjoy blossoms. Then, then highlighted 10 of the best in America, which “allow attendees to enjoy fragrant, colorful blooms and learn about flowers and plants.”

As for Pennsylvania, coming in at No. 8 on the tally is the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “Hosted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society since 1829, the Philadelphia Flower Show is the largest and longest-running horticultural event in the United States,” USA Today notes of this special event. It offers so much flower goodness, including “flower and garden displays, horticulture and floral arranging competitions, gardening presentations” and an awesome marketplace.

So, there you have it. Flower festivals have been around for a long time, and looking at the history of general festivals, they actually date “back thousands of years and varies across different cultures and regions,” according to Vocal Media, and have “been an integral part of human civilization, serving various purposes and evolving over time.” They add that there have been a range of fests over the years, including religious, seasonal, cultural and more.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.