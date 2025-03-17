Philadelphia Union, Chick-Fil-A Team Up for ‘Corner Kicken for Chicken’ Promotion

The Philadelphia Union announced on Thursday, March 13, that it was renewing its partnership with Chick-fil-A through the 2027 season. In addition to serving as the official chicken sandwich provider for the Philadelphia Union, Subaru Park, and WSFS Bank Sportsplex, Chick-fil-A Greater Philadelphia Area is launching a new in-game promotion, “Corner Kicken for Chicken,” during the 2025 season.

Inspired by the Sixers’ “Bricken for Chicken,” the Philadelphia Union is collaborating with restaurant chain Chick-fil-A to engage fans. The Union announced on Thursday, March 13, that the club will host a “Corner Kicken for Chicken” promotion that will run through the 2027 MLS season.

For the Sixers’ “Bricken for Chicken” promotion, Sixers fans receive chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A when a Sixers’ opponent misses two free throws during the second half of every home game. If it happens several times in the same game, the number of chicken nuggets increases — from five to eight to a dozen.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Union fans will receive free 5-12 count chicken nuggets for the “Corner Kicken for Chicken” promotion if the Union scores a goal from a corner kick. The more the Union scores, the more nuggets Fans receive.

Union fans can claim the offer on the Chick-fil-A app until 10:30 a.m. the day after the Union’s game. Once claimed, fans must redeem the offer within three days.

“We look forward to rewarding fans with complimentary nuggets and cheering on the Union together,” said Sam Class, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A East Norriton and Chick-fil-A Audubon, in a news release shared with Our Sports Central.

The Philadelphia Union also announced that Chick-fil-A will be the presenting sponsor for six youth mini soccer matches at Subaru Park and sponsor the Union’s pre- and post-match interviews.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle