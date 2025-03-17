Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: March 28-March 30

Philadelphia is loaded with entertainment this weekend, with something for almost every interest. Whether it’s a thrilling NBA game, a Broadway-worthy theatrical production, first-class art shows, or symphony concerts, the city’s cultural and sports offerings are in full swing. If you’re seeking an exciting evening or an opportunity to get some culture at a powerful exhibition, there’s no shortage of options to choose from.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

What: NBA Game — Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

NBA Game — Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat When: Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St. Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing.

Presented by Corona, the Philadelphia 76ers celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night during their matchup against the Miami Heat. Fans who buy tickets through this special promotion will be eligible for discounted seats and exclusive giveaways, including a 76ers foam finger, sponsored by RushOrderTees, and a custom 76ers & Corona bucket hat. Derby is one of the most incredible ways to celebrate the rising and vibrant Hispanic community while giving fans an exciting game-day experience.

Christina Ramberg: A Retrospective at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

What: Christina Ramberg: A Retrospective Exhibition

Christina Ramberg: A Retrospective Exhibition When: Feb. 8 through June 1, 2025

Feb. 8 through June 1, 2025 Where: Morgan, Korman and Field Galleries (Galleries 150-155), Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Morgan, Korman and Field Galleries (Galleries 150-155), Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Cost: Included in the price of museum admission

The Philadelphia Museum of Art presents Christina Ramberg: A Retrospective, the most comprehensive survey of the Chicago Imagist to date. Featuring nearly 100 works, including paintings, quilts, and sketchbooks, the exhibition explores Ramberg’s distinct visual language, interrogating gender norms and female embodiment through fragmented, stylized forms.

Dreamgirls

What: Dreamgirls Musical

Dreamgirls Musical When: Friday, March 28, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (additional dates and times available through May 4, 2025.)

Friday, March 28, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (additional dates and times available through May 4, 2025.) Where: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St.

Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St. Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing.

Experience the rise, struggles, and triumphs of a legendary girl group in Dreamgirls, the sensational Broadway musical that captures the spirit of the 1960s music industry. Following a Supremes-inspired trio from an amateur competition to pop superstardom, the show blends onstage joy with backstage drama, featuring powerhouse vocals and an unforgettable score spanning pop, R&B, gospel, and disco. Dreamgirls is a must-see theatrical event with a dazzling production and a gripping story of ambition and friendship.

Other Events

Philadelphia offers a variety of events this weekend, from high-energy sports matchups to world-class musical performances and top-tier comedy. Whether you’re looking for live hockey action, a night of laughter, or a powerful symphonic experience, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the city’s dynamic entertainment scene.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.

Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St. Special Event: Bryan Callen: Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.; Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St.

Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.; Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St. Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5: Friday, March 28, 2025, at 2 p.m. and Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Marian Anderson Hall, 300 S. Broad St.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle