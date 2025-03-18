Ode To Brandon Graham, 4 Reasons We Love The Eagles Legend

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles with his wife Carlyne and daughter Emerson Abigail after his teams 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.

Brandon Graham has played his final game for the Eagles. Coming into the season Graham said that this would be his final year. It was looking like he would go out with a bang, having a resurgent year. But it tragically went awry when he tore his tricep against the Rams. He, and most others, assumed his season was finished. But it turns out he had 1 game left in him.

Graham got to play a small part in the Eagles 2nd ever Super Bowl win. 13 snaps, and 1 pressure. Not exactly the impact he had in the 1st Super Bowl, but it was still cool to see him out there 1 more time. Especially since that game is going to lead to a parade down Broad Street.

Still, it is all a little bittersweet. Because now we know that parade very well may be the last thing he ever does as an Eagle. Brandon Graham addressed the media today at noon, and announced he was hanging up his cleats, and officially calling it a career after 15 years as an Eagle.

He currently is the All-Time Leader for games played in an Eagles jersey. His 206 games are 13 more than Jason Kelce played. He is also 3rd All-Time on the Eagles sacks list. A half of a sack ahead of Clyde Simmons, 8.5 behind Trent Cole, and 47.5 behind Reggie White (No one is ever touching what Reggie did.)

Graham is an All-Time Eagles great. To honor one of our most beloved players, let’s take a moment to appreciate one of the most beloved played in Eagles history.

Here Are Some Of The Reasons We Love Brandon Graham

Among The All-Time Eagles Pass Rushers

Brandon Graham just moved into 3rd place on the Eagles' all-time sacks list (76.5) 😤@brandongraham55 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TDg5bI0NC3 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2024

I already mentioned that Graham passed Clyde Simmons, and currently has a half-sack lead for 3rd place all the time. What I did not say was he took that lead in the same game he tore his tricep.

The Rams game was shaking out to be his best game of the season, and one of his best games in a while. 4 pressures, 2 QB hits, a sack, and 2 Run Stops. He was taking over the game before he had to come out with the injury. It turns out that sack will be his last in an Eagles jersey. But for a brief moment, we got a reminder of how great Brandon Graham was.

It was just one of many for BG. He had a 3 sack game against the Jets. He had a 2.5 sack day against Carson Wentz when Wentz was the Commander’s QB. BG had so many big moments for the Eagles, and we will get to the most iconic one in a bit.

Tough As Nails

He tore his triceps in the Rams game. But what we did not know until a month after the Super Bowl, was he retore it in said Super Bowl. Philly loves toughness, and it does not get much tougher than what BG did. Coming back way too early, reinjuring yourself on the way to helping your team win it all, and then not even telling anyone about it.

All The Trash Talk

When Graham was not sacking QBs, he was most certainly running his mouth. Often times he talked trash in the midst of sacking a QB. No one talks trash like BG. O-Linemen all have stories of BG talking trash. Andrew Whitworth once said this about BG.

“He’ll walk out and say ‘whoa that belly bro. You ate way too much at team dinner.” He’s going to immediately create a mental thing–oh I need to re-fix my jersey…he knows exactly how to get under your skin”- Andrew Whitworth on This Is Football

BG is a character. His big personality is a big reason why people love him so much. Things got off to a rocky start with him and the city. But he eventually won everyone over.

The Strip Sack

But of course, the moment everyone will remember Brandon Graham for is the Strip Sack. Eagles were only up 5. Tom Brady had the ball with just over 2 minutes left and 1 timeout. Not exactly an incident where you feel 100% comfortable. The defense had struggled all game. Brady had over 460 passing yards and 3 TDs. But when the team needed a play the most, BG came through.

#SUPERBOWL LII



The #Eagles and #Patriots combine for the most net offensive yards ever in an #NFL game (1,151).



But with Tom Brady down 5, looking to drive the Pats for the winning score, Philly's Brandon Graham strip-sacks him with 2:09 left to ice it.pic.twitter.com/EN3PnPBdgz — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 5, 2024

It is easily up there with the top 5 plays of all time alongside the Philly Special. It is the type of play that even decades later, people will bring up, or go back and watch. It is like “Stairs rips one into the night”, the AI stepover, or “Dr.J rocks the baby”.

It cemented him in Eagles lore forever. He might not ever go into the Hall of Fame. He might not have his number retired. But Brandon Graham will forever be an Eagles legend. What a way to go out for one of the most beloved Eagles of all time.

