Eagles’ A.J. Brown Offers Offseason Reading List Following Viral Book Video in Playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown isn’t shy about his love for books. A viral video of Brown reading a book on the sidelines during the Eagles’ wild-card playoff win over the Green Bay Packers has prompted people to wonder what Brown likes to read.

Brown didn’t hesitate to satisfy his fans, taking to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to share his offseason reading list.

The three-time Pro Bowler said he was currently reading “The Courage to Be Disliked” by Fumitake Koga and Ichiro Kishimi. Other titles included in his reading list are “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, “The 48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson, and “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality” by Mike Sielski.

Brown’s celebrity status has helped books like “Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life” by Jim Murphy, the book Brown was seen reading on the bench during the playoff game, enjoy newfound attention. “Inner Excellence” alone became the top-selling book on Amazon this past year, according to an SI.com report.

Brown finished his 2024 season with the Eagles on a high note. According to an SI.com article, Brown had 67 catches for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. He added 163 yards and two touchdowns that helped propel the Eagles to their Super Bowl win.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle