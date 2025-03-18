Brandon Graham Retires After 15 Years With The Eagles
All good things must come to an end. Last season we said goodbye to two Eagles legends in Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox. Now we say goodbye to another one. Brandon Graham announced today that after 15 seasons, 206 games, and 2 Super Bowls with the Eagles, he is calling it a career. He held a press conference at Noon to make it official.
Teary-Eyed Brandon Graham Addresses the Media
The first thing Graham did when he walked into the media room is he made sure he hugged every single person in the room. He even doubled back a couple times when he realized he skipped over people. Then, he sat down at a table, between two Lombardi Trophies, and addressed the media while fighting back tears.
“I gave everything I had. I have no regrets. 15 years ago, I walked into this city as a young man with dreams. Big dreams, a little bit of nervousness, and a whole lot of fire in my heart. I had no idea what this journey would bring, how many times I would be tested, how much I would grow, and I surely didn’t know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans, this team, and this city.”
he ran through the long list of people he had to thank. From Jeffrey Lurie, to Andy Reid, Big Dom, Nick Sirianni, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Trent Cole, the fans, just to name a few. Eventually, he got to announcing his decision.
“E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles! Fly Eagles Fly. My last one. B.G. out, baby!”
Brandon Graham’s Many Accomplishments
Graham is the all-time leader in games played for the Eagles. He is 13 ahead of Jason Kelce. The closest active player is Lane Johnson at 158. He would have to play 3 more seasons to pass BG. No other active player is close.
He also is 3rd on the All-Time sacks list for the Eagles. He finished with 76.5 sacks, .5 sacks ahead of Clyde Simmons, and 9 behind Trent Cole. Reggie White is way ahead of everyone with 124.
And of course, he is responsible for one of the greatest plays in Eagles history. The strip sack. The Eagles were up by only 5, and Tom Brady had the ball in a 2-minute warning. Not exactly where you want to be vs the best QB of all time. But who stepped up? Brandon Graham. Eagles needed a play, and he provided, not only getting to Tom Brady, but knocking the ball out of hands, so Derek Barnett could recover.
It set up an FG that put them up 8, followed by a failed Hail Mary by the Patriots, that gave the Eagles their first-ever Super Bowl.
For that alone, Brandon Graham is forever an Eagles legend. But add on everything else he did, his huge personality, his work in the community, and you have one of the greatest Eagles of all time. So thank you, Brandon Graham. Thank you for the great play, the iconic moments, the endless trash talk, and for one hell of a career. Congrats on your retirement, it is well-earned.