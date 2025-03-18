Brandon Graham Retires After 15 Years With The Eagles

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

All good things must come to an end. Last season we said goodbye to two Eagles legends in Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox. Now we say goodbye to another one. Brandon Graham announced today that after 15 seasons, 206 games, and 2 Super Bowls with the Eagles, he is calling it a career. He held a press conference at Noon to make it official.

BREAKING



Brandon Graham has announced he is retiring from the NFL.



He is the Eagles All-Time Leader in games played (206) and is 3rd on the Eagles All-Time Sacks list (76.5)



(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/MU9EGWlN8v — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) March 18, 2025

Teary-Eyed Brandon Graham Addresses the Media

The first thing Graham did when he walked into the media room is he made sure he hugged every single person in the room. He even doubled back a couple times when he realized he skipped over people. Then, he sat down at a table, between two Lombardi Trophies, and addressed the media while fighting back tears.

“I gave everything I had. I have no regrets. 15 years ago, I walked into this city as a young man with dreams. Big dreams, a little bit of nervousness, and a whole lot of fire in my heart. I had no idea what this journey would bring, how many times I would be tested, how much I would grow, and I surely didn’t know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans, this team, and this city.”

he ran through the long list of people he had to thank. From Jeffrey Lurie, to Andy Reid, Big Dom, Nick Sirianni, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Trent Cole, the fans, just to name a few. Eventually, he got to announcing his decision.

“E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles! Fly Eagles Fly. My last one. B.G. out, baby!”

Brandon Graham’s Many Accomplishments

Graham is the all-time leader in games played for the Eagles. He is 13 ahead of Jason Kelce. The closest active player is Lane Johnson at 158. He would have to play 3 more seasons to pass BG. No other active player is close.

He also is 3rd on the All-Time sacks list for the Eagles. He finished with 76.5 sacks, .5 sacks ahead of Clyde Simmons, and 9 behind Trent Cole. Reggie White is way ahead of everyone with 124.

And of course, he is responsible for one of the greatest plays in Eagles history. The strip sack. The Eagles were up by only 5, and Tom Brady had the ball in a 2-minute warning. Not exactly where you want to be vs the best QB of all time. But who stepped up? Brandon Graham. Eagles needed a play, and he provided, not only getting to Tom Brady, but knocking the ball out of hands, so Derek Barnett could recover.

#SUPERBOWL LII



The #Eagles and #Patriots combine for the most net offensive yards ever in an #NFL game (1,151).



But with Tom Brady down 5, looking to drive the Pats for the winning score, Philly's Brandon Graham strip-sacks him with 2:09 left to ice it.pic.twitter.com/EN3PnPBdgz — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 5, 2024

It set up an FG that put them up 8, followed by a failed Hail Mary by the Patriots, that gave the Eagles their first-ever Super Bowl.

For that alone, Brandon Graham is forever an Eagles legend. But add on everything else he did, his huge personality, his work in the community, and you have one of the greatest Eagles of all time. So thank you, Brandon Graham. Thank you for the great play, the iconic moments, the endless trash talk, and for one hell of a career. Congrats on your retirement, it is well-earned.

Listen To Or Watch ‘The Best Show Ever?’ Live On The 97.5 The Fanatic And On NBC Sports Philly From 2 To 6 p.m. every Weekday

Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."