World Atlas Calls Bucks County Town a ‘Must Visit’ in 2025

World Atlas has recognized one Bucks County town as a “Must Visit” destination in Pennsylvania in 2025.

The charming town of New Hope is one of 11 Pennsylvania communities that the World Atlas highlighted for its historical significance, beauty, and attractions. Editors of the World Atlas called attention to New Hope’s rich culture, arts, and history, such as the Arete Gallery and New Hope Art House. It recommends visits to South Main Street’s Parry Mansion, built by the town’s founder, Benjamin Parry, in 1784.

Just outside New Hope, the World Atlas recommends exploring the 500-acre Washington Crossing Historic Park, which includes the 125-foot-tall Bowman’s Hill Tower. From the tower, visitors are treated to picturesque views of the Bucks County countryside and McConkey’s Ferry Inn, where George Washington and his soldiers ate dinner before embarking on their famous crossing of the Delaware River.

The World Atlas also suggests taking a ride on the New Hope Heritage Railway, “where visitors can see restored historic trains and experience rides through the beautiful Bucks County.”

New Hope joins the following 10 communities across the Keystone State that appear on the World Atlas list:

Bellefonte

Easton

Gettysburg

Hawley

Hershey

Jim Thorpe

Lewisburg

Milford

Milton

Wellsboro

