Happy Gilmore 2: See Teaser Trailer to Long-Awaited Sequel

The countdown officially begins for Happy Gilmore 2 and its premiere on Netflix.

A teaser trailer for the sequel was just released, and it finds everyone’s favorite unconventional golfer picking up his clubs for the first time in a long time. It appears Happy Gilmore is a bit self-conscious.

In the trailer, you can hear Adam Sandler’s Happy say, “I haven’t swung a club in years … I’m a little intimidated. All these guys hit it big now … I don’t know where to start.”

We then see Happy during some sort of tournament. He’s at the tee and says, “I guess I need to update my happy place to something a little more age-appropriate.”

The teaser trailer to Happy Gilmore 2 shows us some familiar characters, including Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit. At one point in the teaser, Virginia says to Happy, “We’re not done with golf. Let them see the Happy I fell in love with.”

While much of the plot is still unknown, it appears that Bad Bunny plays an eccentric, yet angry, caddy to Happy. Also part of the cast is Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. On top of that, Ben Stiller reprises his role of Hal from the original 1996 film.

Happy Gilmore 2 hits Netflix on July 25.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights