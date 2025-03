Linkin Park Announce New Track ‘Up From The Bottom’

After a not-so-subtle tease, Linkin Park has confirmed they’re releasing a new single.

In a brief post across their social media channels, the band said, “New song ‘Up From The Bottom’ – out March 27.” Included in the post is a clip of singer Emily Armstrong in a recording booth and Mike Shinoda manning a studio mixing board. This same clip was included at the end of a behind-the-scenes video chronicling Linkin Park’s current world tour.

Linkin Park released their latest album, From Zero, in November 2024. It was their first album with new lead singer Emily Armstrong and their first new album since 2017’s One More Light.

New song “Up From The Bottom” - out March 27 pic.twitter.com/PKpWNNu2II — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) March 17, 2025

Linkin Park kicked off their “From Zero 2025 World Tour” on January 31. They’re currently on a brief break from the road and will resume the tour on April 26 in Austin, Texas. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is below.

April 26 – Moody Center – Austin, TX ^

April 28 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK ^

May 1 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI ^

May 3 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD ^

May 6 – Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC ^

May 8 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC ^

May 10 – Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH *

May 17 – Welcome to Rockville – Daytona, FL *

June 12 – Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *

June 14 – Rock for People Festival – Hradec Kralove, CZ *

June 16 – Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena – Hannover, DE ~

June 18 – Olympiastadion – Berlin, DE ~

June 20 – Bernexpo – Bern, CH

June 24 – I-DAYS Festival – Milan, IT *

June 26 – Gelredome – Arnhem, NL $

June 28 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK $&

July 1 – Merkur Spiel Arena – Dusseldorf, DE ~&

July 3 – Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, BE *

July 5 – Open’er Festival – Gdynia, PL *

July 8 – Deutsche Bank Park – Frankfurt, DE ~&

July 11 – Stade de France – Paris, FR

July 29 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY+

August 1 – TD Garden – Boston, MA +

August 3 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ +

August 6 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC +

August 8 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON +

August 11 – United Center – Chicago, IL +

August 14 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI +

August 16 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA #

August 19 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA #

August 21 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN #

August 23 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO #

August 25 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI #

August 27 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN #

August 29 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE #

August 31 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO #

September 3 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO #

September 6 – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ #

September 13 – Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA !&

September 15 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA &

September 17 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA &

September 19 – Moda Center – Portland, OR &

September 21 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC &

September 24 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA &

October 26 – venue to be announced – Bogota, CO

October 29 – venue to be announced – Lima, PE

November 1 – venue to be announced – Buenos Aires, AR

November 5 – venue to be announced – Santiago, CL

November 8 – venue to be announced – Rio de Janeiro, BR

November 10 – venue to be announced – São Paulo, BR

November 13 – venue to be announced – Brasilia, BR

November 15 – venue to be announced – Porto Alegre, BR

*Festival performance

! With support from Queens of the Stone Age

$ With support from Spiritbox

= With support from AFI

~ With support from Architects

^ With support from Grandson

# With support from Jean Dawson

& With support from JPEGMafia

+ With support from PVR

