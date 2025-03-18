Preston & Steve Show Livestream: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Kanye west drops song with North West and Diddy—against Kim Kardashian’s request. Gene Hackman’s wife made a phone call to a doctor. The discovery is changing authorities’ timeline of their deaths. Chrissy Teigen reacted to comments about her “gross” appearance amid ongoing filler speculation. Jonathan Majors admits to strangling ex-girlfriend in newly unearthed audio. ‘The bachelor’ star Sean Lowe viciously attacked by family dog. Conan O’Brian is set to host the Oscars next year. There is a possibility that there will be a season 3 for the ‘Wednesday’ show. Colin Farrell in talks to star in ‘SGT. Rock’ from DC and Luca Guadagnino. MAX is ditching the original looney toons to focus on adult entertainment. Millie Bobby Brown has 62 animals on her Georgia farm. They play the clips.

Stream of Consciousnessner (00:41:08) Forever 21 Filed for bankruptcy for a second time. A TikTok user named Iluka shared a video of her boyfriend at home during laundry time. In the video, the user implies that her partner tossed the cap of the laundry detergent in with the load of clothes. Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S. in 2025. Is your family a “Guess Family” or “Ask Family”? Market Street Bridge is set to close for 14 months amid a massive rehab project. A new app Touch Grass, curbs doomscrolling and forces people to embrace nature.

Bizarre File (01:28:58) Woman admits trying to sell human toes regurgitated by dogs. The ‘Box Demon’ seen on a Pennsylvania doorbell camera is now identified by police. A 32-year-old Connecticut man was finally freed after being locked in his family home for 20 years. A massive African snail was found in a New York park.

Open Zoomadelphia (01:50:57) Our phonelines are still not working so, continuing with Zoom, we opened the room for our listeners to join the show and chat about what they are up to.

Andy McKee in Studio (02:53:44) Andy McKee performs two compositions in the studio, leading up to his performance tonight at the Sellersville Theater.

Bizarre File (03:33:40) Etihad Passenger Threw 30 Times After Foul In-Flight Meal. A Wisconsin man ate his 35,000th Big Mac. A woman wanted to trade a Samsung S25 Ultra but says she was told they hadn’t received the phone, but a box containing three tins of sardines. The European Space Agency is paying volunteers a hefty amount for 10 Days of bed rest.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:53:32) ASAP Rocky sang a new song while on a helicopter. Jesse Colin Young, singer of The Youngbloods, died at 83. Steve Lukather will not be playing guitar for the new Van Halen album.

Wrap Up (04:11:11) Thank you to Andy Mckee for performing in the studio today! Pierre reveals the Letter of The Day and the Tattoosday winner is revealed. Rage on!

