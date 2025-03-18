Peter Mairhofer Is Here For Two Things: Brighten Your Morning & Taste American BBQ

‘The Happiest Person on the Internet’ Peter Mairhofer visits The Preston & Steve Show Studio during his trip to the States.

You may know Peter Mairhofer as the “Mountain Boy” who creates videos up in the Austrian landscape, dressed in prince-like attire and encourages happiness. His genuine demeanor shines through the screen and in real life too!

The show first met Peter back in January, where he joined the show on Zoom. He chatted with the gang all the way from the Austrian woods! That day, Preston and Steve invited him to the studio whenever he stopped by the States, and in March, that wish was granted.

While visiting New York City, Peter visited the studio for the first time.

The show welcomed him with hot sandwiches from Wilson’s Secret Sauce, asking if he has ever had barbeque or pulled pork before. “Yes I’ve had it but not in America. I eaten it in Austria, and I have to say, I’m not eating so much meat…”

Preston offered Peter to try the brisket sandwich. “I love the sauce, the barbecue sauce. My God! I took my bite was too big! Really!… I don’t know why I took such a huge bite; what’s wrong with me?!”

Recently, Peter has become an online sensation to his nearly half-million followers around the world. It’s his aesthetic travel clips and youthful wonder that make people continuously root for him. In the studio, it was no different. He opened up about his path to positivity.

Peter shared his tight knit relationship with his family, stepping into independence and learning how to own self-confidence.

“We are very close and also my sister. She loves to be outside and she’s really my soulmate!”

True happiness is hard to embrace for most, and Peter started out feeling the same way. He had to make major choices to improve his mindset. Between focusing on self-care and changing work schedules, he’s advocating for himself now. Talking about his modeling career, he explained the turning point:

“When I went to castings people were like, telling me things about my body that are wrong that I never thought that they could be wrong, you know? And I stopped eating… I was just very unhappy and the at the end I didn’t get a job anyways so then I came to a moment where I was thinking, ‘You know what?! F that!’”

In the end, the message is simple – just be you! Some last words of wisdom from Peter are this:

“Positivity can be shocking for others but never let the negativity of others affect your good mood. Be who you are, smile as much as you want to, and let everyone feel your energy when you enter a room.”

Watch the full interview here:

