10 Best Theater Performances and Dining to Experience in Philadelphia This Spring

The Philadelphia region will offer plenty of dynamic theater performances and dining experiences this spring. Here are a few that The Philadelphia Inquirer highlighted in its roundup for the season.

‘Young Americans’

The comedy “Young Americans” will entertain audiences from March 19 to April 6 at Theatre Horizon. Eve’s Lunch and El Limon are among the dining establishments that pair well with the performance.

‘& Juliet’

This performance of “& Juliet” will run from March 25 to April 6 at the Academy of Music. Audiences will enjoy a new take on Shakespear’s classic tragedy complemented by a vibrant pop soundtrack and dining at Little Nonna’s.

‘Dreamgirls’

“Dreamgirls” will take to the Walnut Street Theatre stage from March 25 to May 4. This classic musical combines nostalgia with dynamic performances and invites audiences to enjoy several dining options, such as Giorgio on Pine.

‘Birthday Candles’

“Birthday Candles” will be presented at People’s Light from April 5 to May 1. Experience a film that details life across the decades and enjoy nearby dining options such as Restaurant Alba and General Warren.

‘Archduke’

“Archduke” will take the stage at the Wilma Theater from April 15 to May 4. This production mixes humor with history, with pre-show dining available at Estia Restaurant.

‘Primary Trust’

The 2024 Pulitzer Prize winner comes to the McCarter Theatre Center from May 8 to 25. Attendees can savor a meal at nearby Agricola Eatery and Ayat.

‘Endlings’

This play focuses on the story of a team of Korean female divers and runs at the Hedgerow Theatre from May 14 to June 1. Attendees can treat themselves to dining at Towne House and Dim Sum Mania.

‘Rent’

The beloved rock musical “Rent” will run from May 15 to June 22 at Arden Theatre. Afterward, audience members can enjoy dining at Royal Boucherie and Bleu Martini.

‘Some Like It Hot’

This Tony-winning musical adaption of the 1959 film will run from May 20 to June 1 at Forrest Theatre. Enjoy dining at High Street Restaurant & Bar.

‘Giovanni’s Room’

This world-premiere theatrical adaptation of “Giovanni’s Room” will be hosted at the Quintessence Theatre from May 28 to June 22. Consider dining at Jansen and Salam Cafe.

