Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: March 21-March 23

There are tons of things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 21-23, 2025!

This weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is set to host diverse events this weekend catering to all interests. You’ll find comedy shows, concerts, and immersive experiences this weekend. Fill your weekend with culture, art, or entertainment with these events below.

Winter Wonder at Longwood Gardens

Friday, March 21, Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (final weekend)

Friday, March 21, Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (final weekend) Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania Cost: Adults (19+) $25, College Students (with ID) and Seniors (65+) $22, Active Military (with ID) $18, Youth (5-18) $13, SNAP/EBT/PA Access Card Holders $2, and Under 5 is free

Experience Winter Wonder, where the season’s beauty comes alive in breathtaking glasshouses. In the West Conservatory’s Mediterranean-inspired garden you’ll see peak bloom. In the preserved Cascade Garden you’ll experience a lush rainforest retreat with waterfalls and winding paths. Escape from the winter chill with vibrant plants and tranquil water features that fill these historic conservatories.

BODY WORLDS: Vital at The Franklin Institute

Friday, March 21, and Saturday, March 22, 2025, with daytime hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evening hours from 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 21, and Saturday, March 22, 2025, with daytime hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evening hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia

The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia Cost: Adult Daytime $47 or Evening $20, Youth (13-17) Daytime $43 or Evening $20, Child (3-12) Daytime $41 or Evening $20, and TFI Members Daytime and Evening $15

BODY WORLDS: Vital offers a captivating exploration of human anatomy featuring real specimens, including whole-body plastinates. The exhibition highlights the body’s complexity, resilience, and vulnerability and the connection between physical and emotional well-being, taking you on a scientific journey beneath the skin.

“Where Eagles Fly” – The Musical

Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 1 p.m. (additional shows available through March 30, 2025)

Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 1 p.m. (additional shows available through March 30, 2025) Where: Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia Cost: Tickets start at $90

“Where Eagles Fly” – The Musical makes its U.S. premiere this fall at Philadelphia’s Miller Theater. Created by award-winning Irish writer and composer John Anderson, the production tells a powerful story of resilience and courage. Inspired by the historic voyage of the Eagle Wing, a ship that carried Irish emigrants across the Atlantic in search of a new life, the musical explores themes of hope, struggle, and survival. Its Philadelphia debut is fitting, given the city’s deep connections to Irish heritage and immigration.

Other Events

This weekend, Philadelphia offers many entertainment options, from stand-up comedy to live music and drag performances. Whether you’re in the mood for sharp-witted humor, a high-energy concert, or a lively brunch experience, there’s something unique to enjoy.

