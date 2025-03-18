This Day in Rock History: March 18

A new mural of Kurt Cobain is displayed on the side of of The Bread Shed music venue on May 23, 2024 in Manchester, England. The mural, painted by French-born street artist Akse P19 based in Manchester, and influenced by a photograph taken by Mark Webb, was commissioned by the music and mental health social enterprise Headstock to encourage people to reach out for mental health support. Before they achieved mainstream success, Nirvana played two gigs in the city, including one at the former Manchester Polytechnic students' union in 1989.

When the world lost Chuck Berry on March 18, 2017, it sent ripples through the rock music community. The 90-year-old rock and roll pioneer influenced generations of rock musicians, and his absence is still deeply felt. However, every industry must face challenges and adapt to changes to thrive. Today, we enjoy music from our favorite bands, thanks to pivotal events on March 18. Here are the milestones, recordings, performances, and challenges of March 18 that shaped rock music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Your favorite songs and bands might not sound the same if it weren’t for the influence of these March 18 breakthrough hits and milestones:

For the 13th time, The Beatles reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song “Penny Lane.” It remained at the top for two weeks and was certified Gold before the end of the month. 1978: The Bee Gees reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song “Night Fever.” It was the longest-running No. 1 single of the year, staying at the top for eight weeks.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Significant rock music recordings and performances from March 18 include:

The California Jam II Festival was held at the Ontario Motor Speedway in Ontario, California, marking a record for the largest single-day paid attendance at the venue and for a rock concert. Performers at the concert included rock legends Aerosmith, Foreigner, Heart, and Santana, who played for a crowd that exceeded 250,000 people. 2013: After 20 years, David Bowie achieved what could be the greatest comeback in rock and roll history when his album The Next Day became the fastest-selling album of the year in the U.K., reaching No. 1 on the album chart within its first week.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Memorable changes and challenges within the rock music industry that happened on March 18 include:

Less than a month before he took his own life, Kurt Cobain’s wife, Courtney Love, called the police out of concern for a possible suicide attempt. No arrest was made, but the police confiscated guns and ammunition from the couple’s mansion before departing that night. 2002: The Talking Heads performed together for the first time since 1984 when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Since then, the band has reunited only once more in 2023 to promote the 4K restoration of Stop Making Sense, a film about the band.

Over the years, March 18 has brought highs and lows for the rock industry. Without these historical events, hits, and milestones, we wouldn’t have some incredible artists and songs to listen to today.