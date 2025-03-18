Zakk Wylde Shares Major Detail About Final Ozzy Osbourne Show

With every passing day, we’re getting nearer to the big “Back to the Beginning” show on July 5 which will see Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath take their final bows. So, what can fans expect? Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde shared a key detail about the massive concert event.

Wylde told RiffX’s Metal XS, “Considering all the bands that are on that thing, and everybody’s gonna be playing Sabbath songs, it’s gonna be pretty mind-blowing. It’s gonna be pretty awesome. And then to see Ozz get up there and do a song with ’em and then watch Sabbath play.”

Wylde added, “I think for all the bands that are gonna be there — ’cause if it wasn’t for Sabbath, none of us would exist. You know what I mean? So I think it’s gonna be special for everybody.”

The guitarist hopes that maybe “Back to the Beginning” won’t be “The Last Waltz” for The Prince of Darkness. In fact, he said he hopes the show will give Ozzy the inspiration to maybe hit the road again. Of course, fans will have to wait and see about that.

Details on “Back to the Beginning”

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the all-day concert “Back to the Beginning.” Taking place on July 5 in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.



Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights