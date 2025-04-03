ContestsEventsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Preston & Steve’s 20 Money

Preston & Steve’s 20 Money: Your shot to win $1,000 five times a day! WHEN: Weekdays, April 7th through May 9th. Listen at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm, and 5pm. We’ll…

Eric Simon

Preston & Steve's 20 Money: Your shot to win $1,000 five times a day!

WHEN: Weekdays, April 7th through May 9th.

Listen at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm, and 5pm.

We'll announce that hour's keyword. You have until 25 minutes after that hour to enter it one of 3 ways:

  • via the MMR App on your mobile device
  • here on the contest page at wmmr.com
  • or text it to the special short code: 45911

One random entrant, from all that submit the correct word, will win $1,000!

Winners from WMMR for this company-wide contest will also receive a pair of tickets for the MMRBQ 2025! Get more info on the concert HERE.

Sponsored by:

United Tire company logo featuring the word UNITED across a shield type design and the words 'Tire &amp; Service' under that.
Philadelphia
Eric SimonWriter
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
MMRBQ 2025 Side Stage HERO
ContestsApply Here For Preston & Steve’s MMRBQ Side Stage KaraokeMarisa Magnatta
Preston &amp; Steve Tattoosday
ContestsTattoosday Entry Page: Your Chance To Win A Preston & Steve Themed Tattoo Every TuesdayThe Preston & Steve Show
A photo of Preston & Steve from 93.3 WMMR's Preston & Steve Show. Each person is sitting in a red and gray chair in their air studio.
ContestsBrush with Fame: Win a Studio Hangout with Preston & Steve!Eric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect