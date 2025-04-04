Sharon Osbourne is Open to a Black Sabbath Hologram

ContestsEventsMMR Rock Shop
Black Sabbath will perform their final concert in July, and Ozzy Osbourne's camp has said this will be the band's final performance ever.
Black Sabbath will perform their final concert in July, and Ozzy Osbourne's camp has said this will be the band's last performance ever. But, would Sabbath ever be open to an ABBA-type hologram show to keep the legacy alive?

Speaking with Metal Hammer, via NME, in a new interview, Sharon Osbourne said she would actually be open to the concept of a Sabbath hologram show and even sounded somewhat excited about the idea of how technology could keep the brand alive for years to come.

A Black Sabbath Hologram?

"Sure I would, yeah," Sharon replied when asked if she would consider doing a Sabbath hologram show. "Technology keeps moving on and on. You can do incredible things now, so what you could do in five years will be even better. You never know what the opportunities are."

Of course, if a Black Sabbath hologram show happened, it wouldn't be the first time a heavy metal artist was immortalized this way. Former Black Sabbath singer the late Ronnie James Dio was made into a hologram as part of the "Dio Returns" legacy, and KISS have been working with the makers of ABBA Voyage, Pophouse Entertainment, for their much-anticipated KISS Avatar shows.

During the interview, Sharon also said it was "amazing" that drummer Bill Ward will be there. That's good to hear, since she has had something of a beef with him.

“I always say they’ve got that invisible connection between the four of them, and he’s gonna be there, which is amazing,” she said, adding that however, they are not "the best of friends. We are such different people. But I respect Bill so much, and I’m so happy that he has agreed to come, for the band and for the fans."

Black Sabbath's final show is scheduled for July 5th at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
