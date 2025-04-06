ContestsEventsMMR Rock Shop
Kathy's Cuts 2025 Benefitting Wigs For Kids

Kathy's Cuts 2025 benefitting Wigs For Kids is Friday, May 2nd. We have 5 appointment times to choose from between 6:30am and 10:30am, based on availability. The deadline to make…

Eric Simon
Kathy's Cuts 2025 benefitting Wigs For Kids is Friday, May 2nd.

We have 5 appointment times to choose from between 6:30am and 10:30am, based on availability. The deadline to make an appointment is Thursday, May 1st at 11am.

Kathy's Cuts 2025, sponsored by Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia

This is the the 16th anniversary of the event and we look forward to your support in helping us support Wigs for Kids, an organization that helps children look themselves & live their lives. WMMR listeners are invited to book an appointment to donate their hair (14 inches or longer) and receive a brand new cut from the areas best stylists. This year, the event will be hosted in ONE SINGLE LOCATION: TruBeauty Concepts in Southampton (109 Street Rd, Southampton, PA 18966)

Thanks to the salons and stylists that make the event happen:

Kathy Romano will be on site broadcasting live all morning. The MM-aRmy will be there to give donors their free Kathy's Cuts t-shirt from Preston & Steve, and a thank you gift bag from TruBeauty Concepts. Thanks to Dunkin’ for the coffee & refreshments!

Spots are limited, please confirm that you meet all of these requirements before signing up:

1. Minimum of 14" in length (longer is even better). Follow this guide for accurate measurement. 2. Hair cannot be chemically processed. No perms, color treated with permanent color or highlights. 3. Natural color or highlights that are washed out are acceptable. 4. Gray hair is acceptable.

NOTE: Appointment slots may fill up quickly, please check back for cancellations. If you want to donate on your own, visit WigsforKids.org and follow the guidelines.

Booked your appointment for Kathy's Cuts 2024 already? If you'd like a formal thank you from Wigs For Kids, please complete the Hair Donation Form ahead of time on their website HERE. (Hair Donation Form is not mandatory to donate at our event).

  • Can't make it? Don't have enough hair? Or just want to support a great organization?? Anyone can make a monetary donation at wigsforkids.org to help with the cost of producing a wig for a child in need (wigs average $1,800 yearly per child).
Eric SimonWriter
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
