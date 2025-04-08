ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Megan Crocetto shares Her Story with Kathy Romano

Welcome to Her Story, where we spotlight remarkable women making a difference in our community. Today’s guest is Megan Crocetto, the founder of Nova and Nadia’s Closet. After losing her son…

Kathy Romano
Welcome to Her Story, where we spotlight remarkable women making a difference in our community.

Today’s guest is Megan Crocetto, the founder of Nova and Nadia's Closet.

After losing her son Nathan because of a incompetent cervix, Megan's twin daughters Nova and Nadia were born at just 26 weeks, spending 115 days in the NICU.

This experience inspired Megan to create Nova and Nadia's Closet, providing clothing and support to NICU families.

Megan is joining me today to share her remarkable story of loss, resilience, and giving back.

Her Story is hosted by Kathy Romano and airs Sunday mornings at 7am on 93.3 WMMR-FM in Philadelphia. Follow Her Story on Instagram for a first look at each week’s guest.

Her Story
Kathy RomanoEditor
Kathy Romano is celebrating her 20th year as the female voice of 93.3 WMMR's Preston & Steve morning show in Philadelphia. In addition to her role on WMMR, Kathy hosts her own show: Her Story. Kathy creates one of the most anticipated annual Fall and Holiday activities lists in the city and organizes the annual Kathy's Cuts event benefiting Wigs for Kids.
