Megan Crocetto shares Her Story with Kathy Romano
Welcome to Her Story, where we spotlight remarkable women making a difference in our community. Today’s guest is Megan Crocetto, the founder of Nova and Nadia’s Closet. After losing her son…
After losing her son Nathan because of a incompetent cervix, Megan's twin daughters Nova and Nadia were born at just 26 weeks, spending 115 days in the NICU.
This experience inspired Megan to create Nova and Nadia's Closet, providing clothing and support to NICU families.
Megan is joining me today to share her remarkable story of loss, resilience, and giving back.
