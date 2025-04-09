Happy Death Day 3 is Officially Happening: Here’s What We Know About the Threequel

Oh loopy!

Happy Death Day 3 is officially happening! After years of speculation and anticipation, director Christopher Landon and star Jessica Rothe both confirmed this happy development. The movies which are a blend of slasher horror, time-loop drama, and dark comedy will continue (seriously, it’s like if Groundhog Day and Scream had a baby). Fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next for Tree Gelbman (Rothe) and her time-bending journey through life, death, and everything in between.

Here’s everything we know so far about Happy Death Day 3, the long-awaited threequel that promises to deliver even more killer fun (pun intended).

Happy Death Day 3, “Not Part of the First Two Movies’ Time Loop”

In an interview with Screen Rant, Landon said he already started talking to Blumhouse (the production company behind the movies), specifically with Jason Blum, about the third film. He said, “It felt like it was time and that we could figure this out, and that there were enough fans -- there’s so many fans of the two movies, which I love. And, the idea that I've had for the movie strangely works better with the more passage of time, because it's not set in the same day, right?” Landon added, “It's not part of the first two movies' time loop. And so yeah, Jess and I are just really excited to be able to start thinking about this again.”

Working Title

Inverse reported that the working title for the third movie is Happy Death Day to Us, which seems logical based on what Landon revealed that the movie is not part of the first two films' movie loop. Plus, the post-credits scene of Happy Death Day 2U where we see Tree and the group now associated with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), who is conducting further experimentation on the reactor with Danielle (Rachel Matthews) as an unwilling subject.

Movie Web speculated that if the third movie will follow the release date of its predecessors which were Friday the 13th in October 2017 and February 2019, February 2026 is the nearest date with a Friday the 13th. It will also mark the seven-year anniversary of Happy Death Day 2U.