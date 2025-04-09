ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

‘Metallica Saved My Life’: See Teaser Trailer to New Documentary

Metallica Saved My Life is a new documentary that focuses on fans of the iconic metal band and the impact the band has had on their lives. In the teaser…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Metallica Saved My Life is a new documentary that focuses on fans of the iconic metal band and the impact the band has had on their lives.

In the teaser trailer below, we see clips of various fans from around the world reflecting on what the band means to them, along with the members of Metallica themselves talking about how their wide-ranging fanbase is like a very unique family.

The documentary is directed by Grammy Award-winner Jonas Åkerlund. While the film is currently unfinished, there will be special screenings taking place during the upcoming North American leg of their ongoing M72 world tour. Complete details on these screenings and how to obtain tickets can be found at FathomEntertainment.com.

Metallica kicks off the 2025 North American leg of their ongoing M72 World Tour on April 19 in Syracuse, NY. A full list of dates on this tour leg is below.

Metallica - M72 World Tour - 2025 North American Dates

April 19 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *
April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *
April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +
May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *
May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +
May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *
May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +
May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *
May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *
May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *
June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +
June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *
June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *
June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium +
June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium *
June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +
June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support
+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine

Metallica
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Billy Idol and Drew Barrymore Talk About Partying Together in the ’80s
MusicBilly Idol and Drew Barrymore Talk About Partying Together in the ’80sErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
The Weird Reason Why Perry Farrell Didn’t Want to Book Green Day for Lollapalooza ’94
MusicThe Weird Reason Why Perry Farrell Didn’t Want to Book Green Day for Lollapalooza ’94Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: April 9
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 9
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect