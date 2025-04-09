Metallica Takeover In Philadelphia

Metallica is coming to Philly for two huge shows at Lincoln Financial Field during Memorial Day Weekend. They've got a day in between the shows, and they're taking over the Philadelphia area with events ranging from a live event with Kirk Hammett at The Fillmore to a cool bowling tournament at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is transforming into the ultimate heavy metal haven with the upcoming Metallica Takeover. From Tuesday, May 20 to Sunday, May 25, 2025, fans can immerse themselves in a week packed with Metallica-themed activities and events that celebrate the band's legacy and their connection to the community.

The Takeover promises a cool lineup: exclusive discussions with legendary guitarist Kirk Hammett, a Metallica art show, live performances, and a concert tailor-made for die-hard fans.

Here's the Metallica Takeover events:

Pop-Up Shop - Corner of West Shunk St. and South Street

Thursday, May 22 through Sunday, May 25

10 a.m. until 7 p.m. (Thursday through Saturday)

10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (Sunday)

AWMH Volunteer Opportunity at Philabundance - 3616 S. Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA

Friday, May 23 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Volunteer Sign Up available at Volunteer at Philabundance

The Rock & Roll Playhouse: Music of Metallica for Kids

Brooklyn Bowl (upstairs)

Saturday, May 24 at 12 p.m.

Event Description: Music of Metallica for Kids. The Rock and Roll Playhouse is the largest national kid-friendly live concert series, filling the void for shared musical experiences between parents and children across the country.

Performing songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse offers its core audience of families with children aged 1-7, games, movement, stories and most importantly an opportunity to rock out. It allows parents to enjoy the music they love while little fans are encouraged to explore their creativity and have fun!

Tickets available at Rock & Roll Playhouse Plays Metallica

Metallica Rock & Bowl Bowling Event

Brooklyn Bowl (downstairs)

Saturday, May 24 at 2 p.m.

Event Description: Tune into 93.3 WMMR for your chance to bowl alongside members of Metallica’s crew & WMMR staff.

The Art of Squindo - 104 Seasons of Metallica Art

The Foundry at The Fillmore

Saturday, May 24 at 4 p.m.

A live on-stage conversation celebrating over 25 years of #Metallica art with SQUINDO himself. Seated event.

Tickets available at The Art of Squindo

Kirk Hammett – Live Discussion of The Collection: Kirk Hammett

The Fillmore Philly

Saturday, May 24 at 6 p.m.

Event Description: Kirk Hammett live on stage in conversation with an interviewer about his latest book from Gibson Publishing The Collection: Kirk Hammett taking the deepest-ever dive into the iconic guitars Kirk Hammett has rocked with Metallica for more than 40 years. Seated event.

Tickets available at Kirk Hammett Live Discussion

Metallica Takeover…And Tributes for All: Orion & Obey Your Master:

Brooklyn Bowl (upstairs)

Saturday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

Event Description: An evening of live performances by Metallica Tribute acts Orion & Obey Your Master. All ages are welcome.

Tickets available at Orion & Obey Your Master's Ticket Link

Metallica Saved My Life - A Sneak Peek of Metallica's Latest Film Project - AMC Neshaminy 24 - 660 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem, PA

Saturday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

Metallica Saved My Life explores Metallica's world through the lives of fans who have supported each other through highs, lows, trials, and triumphs for over four decades. And yeah, Metallica's in it a little bit, too.

M72 Tour

This week-long extravaganza leads right into Metallica’s two-show stop at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, May 23, and Sunday, May 25. Known for their No Repeat Weekend format, these back-to-back performances will feature completely different setlists and support acts, ensuring fans experience two unique shows.

The M72 Tour also debuts a bold in-the-round stage design that places the iconic Snake Pit front and center, creating an unforgettable experience for concertgoers. If you're hoping to catch Metallica in action, act fast—a very limited number of single-day tickets remain for both dates.

Philadelphia is ready to rock like never before, thanks to Metallica’s Takeover and the electrifying performances that await at Lincoln Financial Field. Whether you're exploring the city’s metal-inspired events or witnessing Metallica’s unparalleled stage presence, this is a week that promises to be unforgettable.

Tickets for the Metallica Philadelphia Takeover events go on sale Friday, 4/11/25 at 10 am via Ticketmaster. As always, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via the band’s All Within My Hands foundation.