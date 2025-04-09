Sign up for Pierre’s Christmas Card List

It's finally here- a new way for you to sign up and ensure we have the right address for you to receive Pierre's annual Christmas Card mailing.

Even if you have signed up before, you must sign up again because the mailing list we have been working from is very old.

Also- if you didn't get THIS YEAR'S card (2024-25), let us know and we will try to get one out to you. But you must email Pierre@wmmr.com and include your NAME AND COMPLETE MAILING ADDRESS.