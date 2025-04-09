Sign up for Pierre’s Christmas Card List

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
It's finally here- a new way for you to sign up and ensure we have the right address for you to receive Pierre's annual Christmas Card mailing.

Even if you have signed up before, you must sign up again because the mailing list we have been working from is very old.

Also- if you didn't get THIS YEAR'S card (2024-25), let us know and we will try to get one out to you. But you must email Pierre@wmmr.com and include your NAME AND COMPLETE MAILING ADDRESS.

Each year Pierre carefully selects photos to prepare the postcard that goes out to so many in the MMR listening family. So if you'd like to be on the list going forward, you must complete the form below! Even if you've gotten the card before, please sign up with your current address so we can ensure delivery for this year's card.

Philadelphia
Eric SimonWriter
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
