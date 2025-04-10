Green Day Release New Song ‘Smash It Like Belushi’ From Deluxe Edition of ‘Saviors’
Green Day is releasing a deluxe edition of their latest studio album, Saviors, in May. With the deluxe edition release comes some new music in the form of the track "Smash It Like Belushi."
"Smash It Like Belushi" is one of five previously unreleased tracks from the deluxe edition of Saviors. (And yes, the Belushi in question is the late comedic actor John Belushi, as seen in the video below.) The track itself sounds like a faster tempo cousin to Green Day's 2009 track "Know Your Enemy" from 21st Century Breakdown.
"Smash It Like Belushi" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.
The deluxe edition of Saviors, which is titled Saviors (édition de luxe), comes out on May 23. It's currently available for pre-order on vinyl and CD at Store.GreenDay.com. Its track listing is below.
Green Day - Saviors (édition de luxe) - Track Listing
1. The American Dream is Killing Me
2. Look Ma, No Brains!
3. Bobby Sox
4. One Eyed Bastard
5. Dilemma
6. 1981
7. Goodnight Adeline
8. Coma City
9. Corvette Summer
10. Suzie Chapstick
11. Strange Days Are Here to Stay
12. Living in the ’20s
13. Father to a Son
14. Saviors
15. Fancy Sauce
16. Smash It Like Belushi (previously unreleased track)
17. Stay Young (previously unreleased track)
18. F-ck Off (previously unreleased track)
19. Ballyhoo (previously unreleased track)
20. Suzie Chapstick (Acoustic)
21. Father to a Son (Acoustic)
22. Underdog (previously unreleased track)