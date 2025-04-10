Green Day Release New Song ‘Smash It Like Belushi’ From Deluxe Edition of ‘Saviors’

Green Day is releasing a deluxe edition of their latest studio album, Saviors, in May. With the deluxe edition release comes some new music in the form of the track "Smash It Like Belushi."



"Smash It Like Belushi" is one of five previously unreleased tracks from the deluxe edition of Saviors. (And yes, the Belushi in question is the late comedic actor John Belushi, as seen in the video below.) The track itself sounds like a faster tempo cousin to Green Day's 2009 track "Know Your Enemy" from 21st Century Breakdown.



"Smash It Like Belushi" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.