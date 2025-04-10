My Time At The Weird and Wonderful World Oddities Expo

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
The Weird and Wonderful Oddities Expo SHOOKETH me! Thanks to everyone who came out to the The World Oddities Expo in Philadelphia with me on Sunday, April 6, 2025, with 93.3 WMMR!

I met so many weird and wonderful and amazing people, fans, friends and vendors! AND ANIMALS! Some taxidermy ones and... some real ones like Cinnamon the Snake! I even came home with a real live vampire kit (Stake and all), got to hang out with sexy and scary rollerblading clowns, I talked to so many interesting characters and even hung out with the Ringmaster of the traveling expo. Did you see my Instagram live from the EXPO?

That was just a small taste of the creepy and cool memorabilia and moments from Sunday! I always have SOOOOO much fun. AND just in case you didn’t know:

The World Oddities Expo

The World Oddities Expo is a traveling festival that celebrates the bizarre and the macabre. It brings together artists, vendors, performers, educators, and guest speakers to create a unique and immersive experience for attendees.

As of April 8, 2025, the World Oddities Expo has held events in various cities, including Houston, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Upcoming events are scheduled for May 17, 2025, at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls in San Antonio, Texas, and October 25-26, 2025, at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia.

PS: The expo offers a unique opportunity for enthusiasts of the strange and unusual (AREN'T WE ALL?! LOL) to come together, explore curiosities, and participate in everything creepy and cool! It's an event that just screams for me to hang out and host with a range of vendors, interests, art and science to even performance and education.

Can’t wait to do it again next year! Stay Freaky….

xoxoxoxo BamBam AKA Captain Coffin

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the official website! I also shared a ton of really cool photos on my Facebook page, taken by Bob Watts! Be sure to check those out here!

Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
