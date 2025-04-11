Christina Ricci Reflects on Going Viral for Bashing Live and ‘Lightning Crashes’

In February, Yellowjackets actress Christina Ricci went viral for sharing her disdain for Live and their 1994 hit "Lightning Crashes." In a new appearance on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, she reflects on how her comments went viral.



The topic came up when Ricci and O'Brien were talking about how the fanbase for Yellowjackets is very passionate. O'Brien then asks Ricci if she goes online and reads any fan comments about the show. While she doesn't personally seek out fan comments, Ricci said a number of her co-stars do.



O'Brien then says regarding any fan comments that he may not have seen, whether overwhelmingly positive or negative, "My experience has been if it is dire, someone is going to tell me."



Ricci agreed and added, "I did this series of interviews with [co-star] Melanie [Lynskey], and I made some comment about this song that's in the show that I had a lot of pent-up rage about, because the entire time we were shooting, everybody tried to gaslight me and tell me that it was a great song. And I was like, 'I know it's not, so everyone can stop lying to me.'"



She continues, " ... And then my producing partner was like, 'Oh, did you see the sites? [You comment]'s everywhere!' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' And then, this clip [of me] was everywhere! The band responded and all of this stuff, and I had absolutely no idea."



Ricci concluded, "I kind of felt in that instance, somebody should have told me that I shouldn't be bad-mouthing somebody's song."