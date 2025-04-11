ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Ironman Competitor Lacey Schmidt shares Her Story with Kathy Romano

Today we’re joined by, Lacey Schmidt, a woman whose journey from elementary school teacher to fitness entrepreneur and 16-time Ironman finisher demonstrates the power of reinvention. She is the owner…

Kathy Romano
Lacey Schmidt

Today we're joined by, Lacey Schmidt, a woman whose journey from elementary school teacher to fitness entrepreneur and 16-time Ironman finisher demonstrates the power of reinvention.

She is the owner of YogaSix studios in CollegevilleExton, and Conshohocken, but her path to success wasn't always clear.

After realizing her teaching career wasn't fulfilling her purpose, Lacey hit the "interrupt" button on life, diving headfirst into fitness and community building.

She's developed the "W.I.I.N" method—staying focused on "What Is Important Now"—which has guided both her personal journey and her approach to helping others transform their lives through yoga.

Lacey’s journey reminds us that it's never too late to reinvent ourselves and pursue what truly matters.

Her YogaSix studios continue to build communities where people can transform both body and mind.

Lacey Schmidt Shares Her Story

Click here to listen.

Her Story is hosted by Kathy Romano and airs Sunday mornings at 7am on 93.3 WMMR-FM in Philadelphia. Follow Her Story on Instagram for a first look at each week’s guest.

Kathy RomanoEditor
Kathy Romano is celebrating her 20th year as the female voice of 93.3 WMMR's Preston & Steve morning show in Philadelphia. In addition to her role on WMMR, Kathy hosts her own show: Her Story. Kathy creates one of the most anticipated annual Fall and Holiday activities lists in the city and organizes the annual Kathy's Cuts event benefiting Wigs for Kids.
