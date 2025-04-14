I Bleed For Preston & Steve’s Blood Drive

The 20th annual "I Bleed for Preston & Steve" blood drive is almost here. It's celebrating two decades of saving lives and fostering community spirit. This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever, with two opportunities to donate and make a difference.

You can make an appointment to join us on Thursday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia's Event Center, 900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, PA. Alternatively, head to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Hall C, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA, on Friday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Every presenting donor will receive a limited-edition Preston & Steve T-shirt (while supplies last). It's a small token of appreciation for their life-saving contribution. To schedule your appointment, download the free Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code WMMR.

I Bleed For Preston & Steve Blood Drive

This milestone event aims to surpass last year’s impressive collection of 1,117 units of blood, which included the 20,000th donation in the drive's history. Organizers hope to collect 1,200 units over the two days and welcome back last year’s 96 first-time donors, while encouraging more newcomers to join. Since its inception in 2005, the drive has grown from a small storefront initiative to a major regional event, amassing over 21,000 units of blood.

The "I Bleed for Preston & Steve" blood drive plays a vital role as a summer kickoff for blood donations. It's a time when contributions typically dwindle. Blood cannot be manufactured, and our region requires around 500 units daily to meet patient needs. Volunteers are the only source of this life-saving resource.

Notably, recent FDA updates may now make more individuals eligible to donate. Learn about these changes and share your story by messaging RedCrossPhilly on X, Facebook, or Instagram.