Enter To Win Metallica Rock & Bowl Tournament Tickets

Metallica is taking over Philly all weekend long May 23rd -25th!

You have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bowl with some of Metallica's and WMMR's crew on the Saturday (5/24) in between the two shows!

PLUS a pair of tickets for the Sunday concert 5/25 AND a Metallica bowling t-shirt!

There will be One grand prize winner at the Rock & Bowl Tournament for those that qualified in which they will get a ticket upgrade to Metallica SNAKE PIT Tickets for Sunday’s show.