Enter To Win Metallica Rock & Bowl Tournament Tickets
Metallica is taking over Philly all weekend long May 23rd -25th! You have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bowl with some of Metallica’s and WMMR’s crew…
Metallica is taking over Philly all weekend long May 23rd -25th!
You have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Bowl with some of Metallica's and WMMR's crew on the Saturday (5/24) in between the two shows!
PLUS a pair of tickets for the Sunday concert 5/25 AND a Metallica bowling t-shirt!
There will be One grand prize winner at the Rock & Bowl Tournament for those that qualified in which they will get a ticket upgrade to Metallica SNAKE PIT Tickets for Sunday’s show.
For more info about the Metallica Take Over head to WMMR.com
