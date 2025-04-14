Two Legends Unite: John Waite Returns to Penn’s Peak with Jeffrey Gaines
Two Legends Unite: John Waite and Jeffrey Gaines return to Penn's Peak for an Unforgettable Night! Friday, April 25th at 8PM!
Most of you already know the friendship I've had with my brother from another mother, John Waite! Over 20 years of rocking and rolling together when he comes to Town! We've even shared the stage as he unexpectedly (And generously) lets me accompany his band live on television and on the air. Not to mention the countless shows I've hosted. When John Waite comes to Town... it's NO BRAKES, BABY!
John will be performing his catalogue of hits from a 40-year career as a solo artist, and as The GOLDEN VOICE of The Baby’s and Bad English. His catalogue features some of the most loved songs and #1 Worldwide hits like ‘Missing You’, The Baby’s ‘Isn't It Time’ and Bad English ‘When I See You Smile’, which rank amongst his biggest international hits and are still heard on radio today. (AHEM! Lol.) Others jawns include ‘Tears’, ‘Change’ and ‘If Anybody Had A Heart’ which appeared on the soundtrack for About Last Night. He's even featured on Netflix now! Not to mentioned John's acclaimed artwork! (He was an art graduate, after all!) Is there *anything* he can't do?!
As a solo artist and lead singer John remains a fixture of all things Rock n' Roll religion. Waite still has a taste for power ballads, arena rock, and chic French new wave-power pop ballads, always with a striking signature lyric. There's even a documentary under his belt, too, so be sure to check out The Hard Way!
Featured in the John Waite Band are fine line resume musicians: Philly boy Tim Hogan on bass, Ex-David Bowie and Julian Lennon drummer Alan Childs (Don't forget those hockey puck Tastycakes, Alan!) and on guitar is Matchbox Twenty's, Kyle Cook! Talk about an ensemble.
Opening the night is another musical heavyweight and pal o'mine, Jeffrey Gaines! Jeffrey often saunters onstage with just a guitar and a gnarly laid-back California vibe accompanying him. And there's nothing better. Gaines has released eight albums internationally, which includes gems like the hit single “Hero In Me” from his debut album and still tours the world headlining theaters and clubs. Jeffrey's signature setlist, banter in between and big sound is always one of our favorites here at WMMR!
