Two Legends Unite: John Waite Returns to Penn’s Peak with Jeffrey Gaines

Most of you already know the friendship I've had with my brother from another mother, John Waite! Over 20 years of rocking and rolling together when he comes to Town! We've even shared the stage as he unexpectedly (And generously) lets me accompany his band live on television and on the air. Not to mention the countless shows I've hosted. When John Waite comes to Town... it's NO BRAKES, BABY!



John will be performing his catalogue of hits from a 40-year career as a solo artist, and as The GOLDEN VOICE of The Baby’s and Bad English. His catalogue features some of the most loved songs and #1 Worldwide hits like ‘Missing You’, The Baby’s ‘Isn't It Time’ and Bad English ‘When I See You Smile’, which rank amongst his biggest international hits and are still heard on radio today. (AHEM! Lol.) Others jawns include ‘Tears’, ‘Change’ and ‘If Anybody Had A Heart’ which appeared on the soundtrack for About Last Night. He's even featured on Netflix now! Not to mentioned John's acclaimed artwork! (He was an art graduate, after all!) Is there *anything* he can't do?!