Whole Lotta Shakin’: Rock and Roll History with Jerry Lee Lewis!

On April 15 in 1957, The Killer with the Thriller Jerry Lee Lewis released 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' via Sun Records. Did you know this was originally written by Dave "Curlee" Williams? The song was first recorded by R&B singer Big Maybelle. Ultimately, Jerry's version reached No. 3 on the Billboard pop chart AND No. 1 on the country charts! Let's dive into the history here!

History

Back in the summer of 1957, America’s radios were ABLAZE by a striking piano-pounding, hip shaking, soul-stirring song. It would become one of the first anthems of early Rock n' Roll: “Whole Lotta Shakin’. Jerry Lee Lewis got his hands on at his home turf, Sun Records in Memphis Tennesse and turned it into the wildest boogie woogie, country, gospel, and full blown hit. It was genuinely shocking to so many ears and something never done before.

Now, almost 70 years later, it still howls! To this day people still to jump, jive, and wail to it! I even got to host a concert by his next of kin: Jerry Lee's sister Linda Gail Lewis a few years back who shared some amazing stories and songs, of course her own and her brother's!

Sun Records

The picture above was photographed at Sun Records. The birthplace of Rock and Roll. At the exact piano Jerry Lee used to record "Whole Lotta Shakin" ... AND the piano used for the infamous Million Dollar Quartet. Which featured Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash. I had an outstanding time in Memphis!

The boys weren’t there to cut a record. It was just for fun. But they jammed out on gospel tunes, old country standards, rhythm & blues hits. And even tossed in some rock 'n' roll. Some of the songs included: “Peace in the Valley”, “Don’t Be Cruel” “Blueberry Hill" and even snippets of “Love Me Tender,”. How unreal is that!

It was spontaneous, rocking and real. The kind of thing that can't be recreated. Cheers to the Rock and Roll and Pioneers and Kings forever!