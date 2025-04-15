On This Day: Billy Joel Live At Sigma Sound

In 2011, the very established Billy Joel released the "Legacy" edition of his breakthrough studio record Piano Man. Pierre has always stressed the importance of purchasing physical albums, whether that's in CD or vinyl form, to experience the whole package. Its not just the music that makes the record but also the artwork and packaging. And in the case of the "Legacy" edition it tells quite a legendary tale.

The booklet inside the CD starts with a bang stating "You're holding musical dynamite, two primo CD samplings artist's career exploding before our ears. One is well known, the other, mostly spoken about. Happily, the only detonator we'll need is a play button". Quite the powerful opening!

The second "other" CD is where the magic of a very young Billy Joel took centerstage for a radio concert at a legendary recording studio for WMMR. Pierre celebrates this incredible rock and roll moment with a full Work Force Block of songs from the radio concert event at Sigma Sound studios

April 15, 1972: The Piano Man at Sigma Sound

Returning to the booklet in the "Legacy" edition of Piano Man, former MMR staff member Jonathan Takiff recounts the performance from the up and coming Billy Joel in the liner notes. He says "Billy Joel's April 15th, 1972 show-cast on 'MMR would be that magical scene where all the planets are in alignment, where 'The kid goes out there a nobody, and comes back a star."

About a month prior to the session, Takiff remembers first seeing Joel live at The Main Point and the performance "made my jaw drop and head spin". Anyone who has seen one of his shows live can attest to the incredible musicianship Billy and his band possesses. There was one song in particular from that live MMR concert at Sigma Sound that changed the course of rock and roll history

Captain Jack

One song that appears in the setlist that particular evening was a little number by the name of "Captain Jack". It actually needed to get some approval from the station management at the time considering the song's lyrical content dealt with drug use. Fortunately it was allowed and became one of they most requested songs by WMMR listeners. Billy Joel even told Pierre in an interview once "I was working in a piano bar I had no idea any of this was going on. Someone told me it was the most requested song in the stations history. That's when people in the music business started picking up their ears and looking for me".