Brent’s WrestleMania 2025 Predictions: Night 1

“The Showcase of the Immortals,” WrestleMania 41, is scheduled to take place this weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking the event's return to Sin City for the first time since 1993. This will be the first WrestleMania held during Easter weekend and the first to feature a match with CM Punk since WrestleMania 29 in 2013, which will include the first WrestleMania main event of his career. The event will also feature John Cena's final WrestleMania match due to his retirement from professional wrestling at the end of 2025. The Show of Shows will take place on The Grandest Stage of them All this Saturday and Sunday live on Peacock.

Brent Porche has made his predictions, which are listed below - share yours on Instagram!

Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns Vs. Seth Rollins Vs. CM Punk with Paul Heyman

There is so much to unpack here. Roman & Rollins broke on to the wrestling scene in WWE as members of The Shield. CM Punk was a “Paul Heyman Guy” long before Heyman was the “Wiseman” to Roman. And Punk & Rollins just straight up hate each other. But all three men will be going head-to-head-to-head in a banger of a match to close out night 1 of Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas. Do we see 2/3’s of the former Shield join forces to dismantle the “2nd City Saint”? Or will Paul Heyman play more of a role in the outcome of the match than we expect? Or, long shot, does another “Paul Heyman Guy” return from a long absence to destroy all three of the superstars… *cough* Brock Lesner *cough*?

Winner: Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio Vs. El Grande Americano

WWE Hall of Famer and Lucha-legend, Rey Mysterio faces another masked superstar El Grande Americano aka Chad Gable. Do we really need this match in an already stacked and packed Wrestlemania 41 card? Probably not. But both men are sure to put on a high-flying spectacle for the WWE Universe. Chances are there will be some “outside interference” from each of their respective stables, the LWO & American Made, which could sway the match outcome one way or another.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Naomi Vs. Jade Cargill

Ever since Jade Cargill was found motionless atop a smashed-up car, she has been on a mission to expose and eradicate the culprit. We found out at Hell in a Cell that it was Naomi that was responsible for Cargill’s injuries. Since then, Cargill has had her eyes set on the beating she intends to give Naomi at Mania. But let’s not forget about Bianco Belair and her potential involvement in this match and storyline as well. Will she play a part in the outcome of this heated rivalry? Her Triple Threat match with Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky isn’t until Sunday night, so we’ll see!

Winner: Jade Cargill

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (C) Vs. The New Day

Ever since the New Day turned Heel, they have been hell-bent on putting some respect back on their names. As a team, the New Day holds the record for the most WWE-branded tag team championship reigns at 12, and they are looking for lucky number 13, at the expense of the current champs The War Raiders. I think Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods have what it takes to bring the straps home, however, the War Raiders are big and bruising and could just as likely retain. And, there is always a chance that Big E could have other plans and play a part in the potential outcome of the match.

Winners: The New Day

United States Championship LA Knight (C) Vs. Jacob Fatu

The Mega Star LA Knight defends his US Championship against the Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu in what is sure to be butt-whoopin’ on both sides. Jacob Fatu has been on a tear as of late, “all gas & no brakes”. And with his eyes set on Knight and his US Title, I’m not sure LA has what it takes to retain. Plus, with the always lurking Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa and even Solo Sikoa of the Bloodline, who knows what kind of outside interference could take place.

Winner: Jacob Fatu

WWE Women’s Title: Tiffany Stratton (C) Vs. Charlotte Flair

This match is definitely personal. The verbal and physical shots that these ladies have been taking at each other over the past few weeks have certainly been intense. Does one of the greatest, female, in-ring performers of all-time have what it takes to dethrone the current Champ? Or will “Tiffy-Time” reign supreme?

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (C) Vs. Jey Uso

The “Ring General” Gunther has been unstoppable since winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Damien Priest at the 2024 WWE Summerslam PLE. And with “Main Event” Jey Uso’s dominating victory at the 2025 Royal Rumble, he has had his sights on dethroning Gunther and bringing singles gold home. Should this match be a Wrestlemania Main Event? Are there bigger matches than this on the card that deserve it more? Yeet and Yeet! Don’t sleep on this match though, it has the potential to a brutalizing one. I think Jey Uso will give it all he’s got and then some, but ultimately, The Ring General will walk away, bloody & bruised, the Champ.