Backstage with Disturbed: Celebrating 25 Years of ‘The Sickness’

Philadelphia welcomed Disturbed back to the Big Joint in a fiery night that boasted a powerful setlist and live concert coverage on WMMR. In an exclusive backstage interview with Brent Porche, the co-founders of the band, Dan Donegan and Mike Wengren, opened up about their journey over the past quarter century, and what fans can expect in the near future.

Dan and Mike reflected on the nostalgia of playing their debut album The Sickness in its entirety. "It's been nice to go back and relearn these songs we haven't played in a long time," Dan shared, referring to tracks they haven't performed since the early 2000s. Not only are they reliving their own memories, but they're witnessing their loyal fans bringing a new generation along for the ride - a testament to the staying power of their music.

With this tour marking their first major outing in over a year, the guys are thrilled to be back on the road again. "It's been amazing," Dan said about the camaraderie with tour mates Daughtry and Nothing More. They teased plans for a European leg, hinting that this celebration of The Sickness will be anything but short-lived.

Pivoting to new music, Disturbed recently topped the charts with "I Will Not Break" and their fans are already anticipating what's next. Dan tells us he's excited to release more songs soon. Right now though, the band's focus remains on the current tour, with plans to dive deeper into their next album once these shows wrap up. It's all about keeping their eyes on the task at hand, whether on stage or in the studio.

That focus, Dan elaborated, comes from their early days of gritty determination. The band has always loved creating a spectacle, even in tiny clubs 25 years ago. Disturbed continuously aim to mesmerize fans with their explosive shows and set the bar higher and higher each time - so high, that the flames have been known to set off the sprinklers and scorch the ceiling!

So what gets them hyped up to rock an entire arena? Their musical palette spans from yacht rock to Britney Spears, and they shared favorites from their personal playlists. Brent asked about unreleased cover songs, and it sounds like they have a few in the archives waiting to be heard.

It's clear that the 25th anniversary tour is just the beginning of another chapter in their storied history. Philly eagerly anticipates more from Dan, Mike, and the rest of Disturbed as they keep the metal flame burning bright, literally and figuratively. These guys are far from finished.

WATCH: Disturbed with Brent Porche on WMMR