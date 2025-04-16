Experience Hendrix Tour: An Incredible Legacy, Live

On April 4, 2025, the Experience Hendrix Tour graced Atlantic City, New Jersey, with an electrifying performance at Ovation Hall in the Ocean Casino Resort. This annual tribute celebrates the legacy of Jimi Hendrix. Bringing together a diverse array of artists to honor his profound influence on music.

According to ExperienceHendrixTour.com, this tour was originally conceived in the summer of 1995. The Hendrix family's first full sponsored tribute concert was born as the headlining attraction at Seattle's annual Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival in September of 1995. From its early beginnings as the Jimi Hendrix Electric Guitar Festival, the wheels were clearly in motion for this tribute concert concept to become something much bigger than just a single event.

The line-up for the Atlantic City stop was highlighted by some all-time greats like Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Noah Hunt, a mainstay on the Experience Hendrix Tour. Shepherd's soulful guitar playing set the tone for the evening, rounding out the show with a blistering 10-minute-plus medley of the Hendrix staple "Voodoo Child/Voodoo Child (Slight Return).

Longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde wowed the crowd by jumping off the stage and running into the audience. Where he spent most of his performance shredding amongst the fans. Father Wylde crushed songs like "Purple Haze", "Manic Depression", and others.

Eric Johnson, who is renowned for his technical prowess, showcased the depth and complexity of Hendrix's compositions like "Angel" and "Spanish Castle Magic".

Devon Allman brought that Allman Brothers vibe while carrying their musical legacy forward. Allman infused his performance with soulful interpretations of Hendrix's work.

Also on the bill was the young blues prodigy Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, who captivated the audience with his passionate renditions of "Catfish Blues", "Hey Joe", and "Killin' Floor".

There were some rockin' ladies in the house as well. Including Samantha Fish, the Grammy-nominated fiery blues guitarist, whose commanding vocals are just as outstanding as her guitar playing. And new to the Experience Hendrix tour this year was the soulful shredder, Ally Venable. Definitely need to keep both ladies on your musical radar! The show was hosted by Jimi's younger sister Janie Hendrix. Who also lent her vocals as backup singer with all of these truly talented artists and musicians.