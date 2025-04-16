Linkin Park Performing at UEFA Champions League Final

In a statement, Linkin Park said about the Champions League set, "With our new album and ongoing tour, we've been overwhelmed by the fans' energy and excitement. We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favourite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."



This booking is definitely some positive news for Linkin Park, who recently received some negative headlines about their ongoing tour. Earlier this month, the band recently shared on their social media channels that their Sept. 13 show in Los Angeles is now taking place at the Intuit Dome, instead of the previously announced Dodgers Stadium. While the Intuit Dome has a capacity of 18,000, the capacity of Dodgers Stadium is listed as 56,000. This hometown show once was set to feature Queens of the Stone Age, but the band is no longer booked for the show.



Additionally, there was speculation about the tour not selling as much as expected when Ticketmaster and the band ran a special discounted ticket offer for shows in North America. On top of that, Linkin Park shared new dates for the South American leg of their world tour and changed the show amount from eight to seven. Also, the previously announced show in Rio de Janeiro appears to have been canceled, and Porto Alegre is no longer listed as a tour stop.