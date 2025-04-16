ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Enter to Win a 4pack of tickets to an advanced screening of Marvel’s Thunderbolts*

Enter To win a 4pack of tickets to see and advanced screening of Thunderbolts* on April 30th at 7pm At the Regal in King Of Prussia Hosted by CaseyBoy from…

Eric Simon
Thunderbolts

Enter To win a 4pack of tickets to see and advanced screening of Thunderbolts* on April 30th at 7pm

At the Regal in King Of Prussia

Hosted by CaseyBoy from the Preston & Steve Show

Brought to you by Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts. They’re not super, they’re not heroes, and they’re not giving up.

Only in theaters May 2nd.

Get tickets Now.

Listen to the Preston & Steve Show the week of 4/21/25 for another chance to win tickets

Marvel
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
