Enter to Win a 4pack of tickets to an advanced screening of Marvel’s Thunderbolts*
Enter To win a 4pack of tickets to see and advanced screening of Thunderbolts* on April 30th at 7pm
At the Regal in King Of Prussia
Hosted by CaseyBoy from the Preston & Steve Show
Brought to you by Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts. They’re not super, they’re not heroes, and they’re not giving up.
Only in theaters May 2nd.
Get tickets Now.
Listen to the Preston & Steve Show the week of 4/21/25 for another chance to win tickets
