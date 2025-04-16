Night 2 WrestleMania Predictions from Brent Porche

WrestleMania 41, is scheduled to take place this weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking the event's return to Sin City for the first time since 1993. This will be the first WrestleMania held during Easter weekend and the first to feature a match with CM Punk since WrestleMania 29 in 2013, which will include the first WrestleMania main event of his career. The event will also feature John Cena's final WrestleMania match due to his retirement from professional wrestling at the end of 2025. The Showcase of Immortals will take place on The Grandest Stage of them All this Saturday and Sunday live on Peacock.

Brent Porche has made his predictions for the second night, which are listed below - share yours on Instagram!

AJ Styles Vs. Logan Paul

“The Phenomenal One” AJ Styles is set to face-off against the social media mogul turned WWE Superstar Logan Paul in a one-on-one match. The heat between these two has reached a fever pitch, and they are both ready to beat the tar out of each other. Paul makes a good Heel (aka bad guy) and everyone would like to see AJ Styles beat the absolute snot out of him. However, Styles, though in the best shape of his career, is on the downside of his Hall of Fame career, whereas Paul’s trajectory is headed straight for the moon! This has the likelihood of being a great match with some high-flying spots. Hopefully none of Paul’s knucklehead cronies decide to interfere.

Winner: AJ Styles

Sin City Street Fight Match: Damien Priest Vs. Drew McIntyre

The title of the match says it all! This is going to be a down and dirty street FIGHT! As of late, Drew McIntyre just wants to beat up anybody that steps in his path. Damien Priest pretty much told Drew to bring it on! McIntyre hasn’t forgotten how he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Priest at last year’s Wrestlemania in Philadelphia. And he vow’s to make Priest pay for his actions. It’s two massive dudes that do NOT like each other one bit, and the only way to settle this is on the streets of Las Vegas.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Women’s Tag Team Championships Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (C) Vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkryia

Does the newly formed tag team of Bayley and current Women’s WWE Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkryia have what it takes to unseat the current tag champs in Liv & Raquel? I don’t think so. Especially with Valkryia being the current IC Champ, I don’t see WWE giving her two titles to hold at the same time. Will there be some sort of outside distraction or interference? Possibly! With all of the super talented females and female tag teams on the WWE roster, I see Liv & Raquels title reign in jeopardy.

Winners: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Women’s World Championship: Iyo Sky (C) Vs. Rhea Ripley Vs. Bianca Belair

This match has the potential of being a barnburner! Three very talented and decorated ladies battle it out for the coveted WWE Women’s World Championship. Like all matches, you have the potential of there being outside interference from competitors that are NOT in the match, however, I think the bulk of this bout will be handled and settled between the three scheduled combatants. The tricky part of a triple threat match is that the current champion doesn’t have to be pinned or submitted to lose the match and the title. And does Jade Cargill or any of the other female superstars have a vested interest in the outcome of this match?

Winner: Bianca Belair

Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4 Way Match: Bron Breakker (C) Vs. Finn Balor Vs. Dirty Dom Vs. Penta

Current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has his work cut out for him in this Fatal 4-way match for the IC Title. Even though current Judgement Day members Finn Balor and Dirty Dominik Mysterio are in a faction together, they haven’t really seen eye-to-eye in recent weeks. And with newly minted WWE Superstar Penta added to the mix, this match could go in a variety of directions. Does Penta’s brother Rey Fenix Jr. make an appearance? Do other members of the Judgement Day interfere? Or does Bron Breakker spear them all and absolutely destroy his competition to retain the title?

Winner: Finn Balor

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (C) Vs. John Cena

This is the Main Event of all Main Events! John Cena in his last ever Wrestlemania appearance, is set to face the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a match that is far more than just personal. Cena has made it clear that he intends to defeat Rhodes, and for a record-breaking 17th time, become WWE Champion surpassing Hall of Famer Ric Flair in their tie at 16. Does WWE brass give the soon-to-be retiring Cena one more title run before he hangs up his boots for good? Does the “Final Boss” The Rock have something to do with it?