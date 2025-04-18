ContestsMMR Rock Shop
The Many Tales of Peter Wolf: An In-Depth Conversation with Pierre Robert

J. Geils Band frontman and raconteur Peter Wolf is back in the spotlight, but this time, he's trading his microphone for a pen. His new memoir, Waiting on the Moon:…

Pierre Robert
Peter Wolf and Pierre Robert at the Free Library (2025)


J. Geils Band frontman and raconteur Peter Wolf is back in the spotlight, but this time, he’s trading his microphone for a pen. His new memoir, Waiting on the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters, and Goddesses, captures the highs, lows, and unforgettable characters from a life lived loud and full throttle, in true rock n' roll fashion. 

To celebrate, Peter sat down with Pierre Robert for a special two-part conversation on 93.3 WMMR, recorded just before his book release event at the Free Library of Philadelphia last month.

Rather than a traditional autobiography, Peter has arranged a series of short stories, each one a snapshot of encounters with some of the most colorful characters in the rock realm. One of those encounters is with the one and only Bob Dylan, a story that's covered Part One of this interview. He also tells Pierre about a hilariously awkward run-in with Sly Stone during a bathroom business meeting, and elaborates on his early years in radio.

Part Two of the interview goes into the heart of the J. Geils Band, where clashing personalities eventually brought the band to a breaking point. Despite the turmoil, Wolf's reflections are rich with humor and soul. He recalls jet setting to Ireland with Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, stepping in as a roadie for blues icon Muddy Waters, and looks toward the future with plans for new music and touring. 

Hear each part of this delightful and reflective conversation below on the MMaRchives Podcast. Pick up Peter Wolf's book Waiting on the Moon here or at your local book store.

Listen to Part 1: Peter Wolf's Early Days, Bob Dylan, and Late Night Radio

Listen to Part 2: His J. Geils Journey, Hanging with Mick Jagger, and What's Next

