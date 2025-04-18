Win Tickets To Pierre Presents: mammoth WVH

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Eric Simon
Pierre Presents WVH

Pierre Presents: mammoth WVH

Get ready for an MMR exclusive event.

It’s our next installment of a fan favorite, up close and personal show, and it’s free!

Monday, May 12th at The Foundry.

Mammoth WVH will perform for our amazing MMR listeners.

It’s free, but you gotta win your way in!

Listen to Pierre's show, weekdays through May 9th to win a 4-Pack of tickets. For another chance to win, enter here.

We’ll have a Ticket Raid with Pierre, info coming soon. Get all the details on this incredible event HERE.

Mammoth WVH
Eric SimonWriter
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
