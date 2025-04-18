Win Tickets To Pierre Presents: mammoth WVH

Pierre Presents : mammoth WVH

Get ready for an MMR exclusive event.

It’s our next installment of a fan favorite, up close and personal show, and it’s free!

Monday, May 12th at The Foundry.

Mammoth WVH will perform for our amazing MMR listeners.

It’s free, but you gotta win your way in!

Listen to Pierre's show, weekdays through May 9th to win a 4-Pack of tickets. For another chance to win, enter here.